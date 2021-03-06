Two of Peaster FCCLA’s four teams competed in Waco last week as part of the Students Taking Action with Recognition and were named Region II champions.
Brooke Kingston competed in Food Innovations, and was required to take a vintage recipe and make changes to it to add a more modern twist.
The group of Augusta Long, Alexis Rodriguez and Caydence Thompson competed in Repurpose/Redesign, taking an old dresser and turning it into a functioning incubator and brooder.
“These girls put many hours of hard work into these projects and represented Peaster High School very well,” FCCLA Advisor Kathy Sears said. “They will advance to the state content, which will be held in Dallas April 8-10.”
Peaster FCCLA’s other two teams are competing virtually, and results are expected to be announced soon.
