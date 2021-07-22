Peaster HS students represent at FCCLA national conference

NASHVILLE — Peaster High School students Hadley Felts, Emily Galloway, Daisy Garcia, Macy Pennington and Hayley Rawlings donned their red blazers and represented the state of Texas and Peaster High School at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s National Leadership Conference June 27-July 2, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Felts and Rawlings competed in the Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation STAR event and finished the year in 13th place at the national level. Galloway, Garcia and Pennington competed in Promote and Publicize FCCLA and placed fourth at the national level. Each team competed against over 100 other national qualifiers comprised of state champions and reserve champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
More than 4,500 students from around the country got a taste of normalcy at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference. After over a year of mask mandates, social distancing, and virtual learning, FCCLA’s student members were ready to reunite in person to participate in professional development opportunities, career exploration, and youth leadership sessions aimed at advancing families, careers, and communities through Family and Consumer Sciences education.
“A lot has happened in our world this year,” said Sandy Spavone, executive director of FCCLA. “This conference serves to provide students with a safe space to engage in important conversations, celebrate this year’s accomplishments, and strengthen students’ employability skills.”
Despite the challenging effects of the coronavirus pandemic, FCCLA’s membership remained relatively strong this school year surpassing 155,000 members nationally. Additionally, of the eight national Career and Technical Student Organizations, FCCLA is the only organization to host an in-person leadership conference this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.