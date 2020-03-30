Peaster ISD board of trustees approved a resolution to pay hourly employees during the school closure at Thursday’s meeting.
Parker County schools are closed through April 17, except for Weatherford ISD which is scheduled to reopen on April 22, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The closure was extended on Friday from the original reopen date of April 6.
PISD contract and non-contract employees will be paid during the closure, according to the school district.
“Since the state will continue to pay Peaster ISD, it is the right thing to do to continue to pay our employees,” the district said in its board report. “We want to thank the board for their generosity and vision during this difficult time.”
School closures are to be communicated three weeks in advance, and closures will be reconsidered on a per week basis, Board President Mike Bowling said.
Though school buildings are closed, this is not an extended break for faculty and staff, who are still working to provide education and food to kids as well as maintaining school buildings, Bowling said. He thanked faculty, administrators and staff for their work.
“I’ve seen a few things on Facebook where some people were complaining about, ‘Why am I still paying taxes when there’s no school,’ but the reality is they’re working probably harder now because we’re in an unknown time and unknown schedule and unknown end in sight,” Bowling said. “They’re working overtime now to ensure that we can carry on and move forward without going backward in our kids’ education process.”
PISD still maintains a kids-first outlook during the closure, Bowling said.
“We’re going to do everything within our power to make sure we are able to continue to educate kids and give them the best opportunities even if they’re not at the school building,” Bowling said. “The buildings don’t make the school, but the kids make the school, so we’re going to continue to push the envelope on what we can do technologically and continue to try and provide opportunities for kids.”
In addition, trustees changed the district’s fiscal year to start July 1 instead of Sept. 1. According to PISD, this change better aligns the budget cycle with the school calendar in terms of accessing resources, provides a one-time fund balance increase and more consistent accounting and purchasing procedures. The change is effective on July 1, 2021.
Bowling said this is a good move for teachers and students to have the materials they need using funds from the new budget before school starts.
“When the budget doesn’t start until September and you’re starting school in August, it’s hard to get what you need in August unless you have leftovers from the previous year,” Bowling said. “You can’t buy anything in August for the 2020-21 school year on the 2020-21 budget.”
The board also made changes to board policy DC (local) to allow the superintendent final hiring authority and approved requesting that the city of Peaster annex the 40 acres that Peaster ISD owns across Harwell Lake Road from Peaster Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.