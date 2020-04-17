Peaster ISD board of trustees discussed but didn’t take action on a resolution authorizing the issuance of a maintenance tax note during Thursday’s meeting.
Financing for bleachers at the football stadium went out for bid but received zero bids, which has been happening in the municipal finance market because of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on banks, Live Oak Public Finance Executive Managing Director Christian Merritt said.
“We are going to regroup and reach back out on a more personal level to banks that do this kind of financing to explain where the new administration has PISD headed and get the opportunity to tell more of the story,” Merritt said. “We are confident we will have financing options at the May board meeting.”
As a part of the consent agenda, the board approved a resolution to reimburse the district for stadium renovations using proceeds from the maintenance tax note sale.
“The district has sought and received proposals to relocate the current set of home bleachers to the visitor side, which currently does not have bleachers,” according to a statement from the district. “This set of bleachers sits approximately 800 fans. We will add a new home section of bleachers, with 160 stadium-style seats in the middle, and a total of 1,500 seats. We will also renovate the press box to accommodate coaching staffs and add some flatwork for access.”
The estimate of the cost of the maintenance tax note is $38,000 a year, with a total project cost of $308,000, according to the district.
The district detailed three scenarios to fund the project without adding new revenue to the budget, which are:
— Moving sixth-graders out of portables and into the junior high building. PISD budgets $45,000 per year to lease the portables.
— Moving district funds to investment pools, which has immediately generated about $3,400 per month, or $40,800 annually, in additional interest income.
— Selling season tickets at $250 each for the 160 stadium-style seats, which will generate $40,000 annually if all seats are sold.
“Due to the tight timeline of needing the bleachers for the upcoming football season, the district must move forward with this project,” read the district’s statement.
The board also approved adjusting the grading policy, among other consent agenda items. This resolution allows the superintendent to “temporary authority to adopt and implement an alternative process and policy related to student grading and class rank,” according to the district.
