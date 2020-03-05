Peaster student wins grand champion in San Angelo Stock Show

Peaster High School junior Hallie Thomas felt overwhelmed by her grand champion win in the junior market goat show at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo last month for more reasons than one.
Thomas had recently lost her grandmother, who was one of her strong supporters, before competing.
“San Angelo and Austin were the two major shows that she never missed, absolutely always went to every year since I started doing this,” Thomas said. “So, winning San Angelo, it was really, really overwhelming because I was like, this is the first one she’s not here for, and I actually finally won.”
Thomas started showing pigs and goats in the fourth grade, following in her older sister’s footsteps.
“I just fell in love with it and never stopped,” Thomas said.
Thomas’ mom Kim Thomas said winning at a livestock show is usually unexpected.
“When she won the whole thing, it kind of had to set in,” Kim Thomas said. “It’s almost like a dream, but it’s everybody’s dream to go to that show and to win.”
Hallie Thomas said her win didn’t fully sink in until later when people congratulated her.
“It’s everybody’s dream, it’s everybody’s goal, and you don’t ever think it’s actually going to happen,” she said. “When it finally does, it still feels like a dream.”
PHS agriculture teacher Brent Wicker said livestock shows are won and lost based on a judge’s opinion.
“It’s different than a basketball game or a football game where there’s actually a score on the scoreboard,” Wicker said. “The stars lined up in her favor when she had the right goat, looking right, at the right place, at the right time in front of the right judge. That’s the way it goes sometimes, and it most definitely worked out for her benefit, which is much deserved.”
For this livestock showing season, Hallie Thomas named her goats after characters from the TV medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” Her San Angelo winning goat — who Thomas described as a “meat wagon” because of his muscular physique — was named after Dr. Ben Warren.
“He definitely was a daredevil,” Thomas said of her goat. “That was the one that we had problems with on the treadmill and on the walker. He was always wanting to jump around and mess stuff up.”
Thomas got Ben when he was 21 pounds and showed him at 89 pounds, so she trained him to walk properly and perform in the show ring. Thomas worked with her goat every day to prepare to walk with forwards and backward on the treadmill, walking on the carousel and weekly baths.
Dr. Ben Warren sold for $15,500, but Thomas will also receive additional money on top of that, she said. The money will be split between stock show expenses and Thomas’ college fund. Thomas wants to go to college at Tarleton State University and pursue an agriculture business degree.
“For a while, I wanted to be a 4-H extension agent, and then for a little while I wanted to be an ag teacher for the FFA. Now, it’s kind of up in the air,” Thomas said when asked about her career aspirations. “I definitely would not mind having my own herd of goats and just raising them for shows.”
Wicker described Thomas as smart, kind and a leader who always steps up to volunteer. He said her family has also worked long and hard for livestock shows.
Being in agriculture, FFA and/or 4-H gives kids opportunities for success and builds character skills like hard work, morality, perseverance and leadership, Wicker said.
“There’s a place for everyone in ag, FFA, 4-H,” Wicker said. “If they can’t find one, then they’re not looking.”
