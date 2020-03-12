Pet of the Week - Flash

Meet Flash, the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week.
This adult shepherd mix weighs 69 pounds, has a playful, cheeky personality and sports a multitone coat with stunning coloring on his chest and paws, exuding an artistic flair.
Flash is known for his tongue-out photo poses and his mesmerizing eyes and would like to find a forever home where he can enjoy an active lifestyle and a soft bed that’s all his own.
His shelter ID is 76693.
Anyone interested in Flash or any of his friends can visit the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Visit the animal shelter’s website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov/animal.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $50 for cats. All “special needs” animals are $25. Follow the shelter on Facebook to see all of its specials.
For those who can’t adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
If you are a rescue partner, please see the shelter’s rescue policy online: http://www.weatherfordtx.gov/3066/Rescue-Partners. If you would like to tag an animal, please send an email to animals@weatherfordtx.gov and call 817-598-4111 and leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.