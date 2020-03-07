Pet of the Week - Kyle

Meet Kyle, the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week.
This 4-year-old adult male weighs 65 pounds, has shown to be a polite canine and will sit when asked, especially if a delectable treat is involved.
Kyle enjoys going for Sunday afternoon strolls, likes to show off his ear acrobatics and hopes to find a forever home where he’ll have his very own soft spot on the couch.
His shelter ID is 81527.
Anyone interested in Kyle or any of his friends can visit the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday until 6 p.m. Visit the animal shelter’s website and see all of the available dogs at www.weatherfordtx.gov/animal.
Adoption fees are $100 for female dogs, $90 for male dogs and $50 for cats. All “special needs” animals are $25. Follow the shelter on Facebook to see all of its specials.
For those who can’t adopt but would still like to help, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter always appreciates donations of cat litter, dog food, cat food, trash bags and cleaning supplies.
If you are a rescue partner, please see our rescue policy posted online, www.weatherfordtx.gov/3066/Rescue-Partners . If you would like to tag an animal, please send an email to animals@weatherfordtx.gov and call 817-598-4111 and leave a message.
