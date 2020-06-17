Petitions out on county's Confederate monument

With two petitions circulating Parker County, a discussion surrounding the Confederate monument on the lawn of the county courthouse will take place at Monday’s commissioners court meeting.
“It will be on the agenda Monday and I feel confident that there will be some good discussion on it and feel good about where that goes. I think, obviously, we’re a very close-knit community and these are sensitive topics for people and everyone is entitled to their opinion and expressing their viewpoints,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “As far as the security of the statue, there’s a sign there and we have more than one camera on it, so there is security monitoring that. What we don’t want is obviously something to happen to it.”
The Confederate statue was erected in 1929 following fundraising efforts by the local chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy. Two petitions are now circulating online — one asking for removal of the statue, the other asking to keep the statute.
With a goal of 5,000 signatures, Weatherford High School graduate Courtney Craig started a petition “Removal of Confederate Monument in Weatherford” with the decision-makers listed as Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall and Parker County Judge Pat Deen.
“My family has been in Parker County for 150 years and continues to be an active part of the community. This monument is a reminder for me and my family that Weatherford and Parker County still believe the idea of the Confederacy is something to be commemorated and glorified in the most prominent location in the city,” according to Craig’s petition page on change.org. “By keeping the monument on the lawn of the county courthouse, Weatherford and Parker County are saying that the area’s white ancestors, who fought and died to preserve the institution of slavery, were more important than mine. Its continued existence, right in the middle of the city for the world to see, implies that our bloody, racist past is a point of pride and not something we should finally come to terms with. It is a blatant slap in the face for every Black person who has lived and died here since the 1800s. Parker County is a rapidly growing, rapidly diversifying area. This monument is a relic from a period of white supremacy that has no place in 21st century America.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had 3,278 signatures.
Kim Milner started a petition “Keep the Confederate Monument/Statue in Weatherford” two weeks ago with a goal of 10,000 signatures to be presented to the Weatherford city council.
“Guess what? Some of our history is offensive. It doesn’t change the fact that it’s still our history. If we do not reflect on our history, we cannot learn from it,” according to Milner’s petition page on change.org. “It is important that we have monuments and other things to look back on so that we can teach the younger generations the mistakes of our past. Please help us be the louder voices of those who want to keep the monuments that reflect our history rather than tear them all down.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had 7,755 signatures.
An assembly will be taking place at the courthouse Friday, which is Juneteenth, at 6 p.m. on the removal of the Confederate monument.
“I think our sheriff’s department is aware of this. I think [the assembly’s] intent is to have an educational forum talking about issues, but it’s not anything I’m worried about,” Deen said. “I think it’s their right to assemble and as I understand it’s more educational than it is trying to send a message.”
Parker County resident James Gray is helping to organize the education session, which will take place in the parking lot directly across from the Confederate statue in downtown Weatherford.
“I really tried to stay away from the word ‘protest.’ I think people get up in arms the minute they hear protest, so I haven’t called it a protest per se, we’ve called it an education session. What we intend to do is basically tell why we believe the monument should be removed and support it with facts to back that up,” Gray said. “I think history speaks for itself and that’s the whole point of this event. We’re going to read certain articles, like the ‘Article of Secession,’ we’re also going to read from the Vice President of the Confederacy Alexander H. Stephens’ address called the Cornerstone Speech and just historical documents that basically let everyone know why this is monument is offensive.
“We’re also going to do a little history on the United Daughters of the Confederacy too and how that pertains to these statues and monuments that they’ve helped put up all over the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.