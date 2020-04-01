Pharmacy making hand sanitizer for first responders

Many are stepping up to help others during this time of need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those local businesses is Davis City Pharmacy, which is making hand sanitizer for local first responders.
“From our standpoint, it’s greatly appreciated,” Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said. “This is an example of a local business stepping out there to help and we greatly appreciate their efforts.”
Earlier in March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued two guidance documents to communicate a policy on the temporary manufacturing of certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer products to help address the coronavirus outbreak, according to an article by the FDA.
“The FDA issued a temporary policy for compounding alcohol-based hand sanitizers in March due to a shortage of hand sanitizers and as a compounding pharmacy, that’s something we’ve been able to do to help out,” Davis City Pharmacy Manager Brandi Chane said. “We were initially making it available to the general public; however, after speaking with Sean Hughes, we are first going to help out our first responders and so we want to get them whatever they need in terms of sanitizers. We want to make sure the first responders get what they need.”
The FDA’s guidance documents apply to products consistent with World Health Organization recommendations, according to the FDA.
“We are aware of significant supply disruptions for alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Many manufacturers make hand sanitizers, and several have indicated that they are working to increase supply,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said. “In the meantime, these guidances provide flexibility to help meet demand during this outbreak. We will continue to work with manufacturers, compounders, state boards of pharmacy and the public to increase the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer available to Americans.”
Chane said they began making the hand sanitizer about two weeks ago and as soon as they take care of first responders, will start selling the product to the public again.
“I was born and raised in this community and I think it’s important to take care of our community. We all want to continue doing what we can to get everyone through this, and we will get through this if everyone just continues to follow the guidelines — everyone has a part they can do,” Chane said. “Our pharmacy will be here and we’re committed to doing what we need to do to take care of our community.”
Along with many other businesses and organizations, Chane said they are taking precautions to protect their staff and the community during the pandemic.
“We have free delivery within the city limits and we’re doing curbside. If anyone has to come into the pharmacy, then of course we’re cleaning and sanitizing after each customer comes in. We’re wearing masks and gloves for contact with customers and we’re trying to limit close contact. That’s to protect us, but mostly to protect our patients,” Chane said. “We have a lot of elderly patients and we want to do everything we can to help mitigate the spread of this. We want to make sure we’re all healthy for the duration.”
To check in about the future selling of hand sanitizer to the public, visit the Davis City Pharmacy Facebook page or call 817-594-3851.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.