Photo earns recognition for TCA senior after only second year in class

Ansel Adams once said, “You don’t take a photograph, you make it.”
The famed American landscape photographer knew a thing or two about what made for a great picture but creating something beautiful and meaningful was always his goal.
Trinity Christian Academy’s art program has the same vision and as the school has grown, so have the classes.
The school offers art classes to all elementary grades from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, taught by Lauren Terry, and Melanie Overholt oversees classes for the secondary grades.
Now in her fourth year at TCA, Overholt offers a semester-long art class to sixth graders and a year-long class to the seventh and eighth grade students. For high schoolers, an Art 1 and Advanced Art Class is available and, for the past two years, a photography class. Class sizes range from 15 to 18 with Art 1 usually having 20 students and Advanced seven to 10 students.
“Photography is a small class, only four students,” Overholt said, adding that the school has always had a yearbook class that teaches photojournalism and how to assemble the annual book. “My photography class teaches students technical as well as expressive techniques to create a work of art through photography.”
Overholt said through the years, TCA students have won awards through Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) and the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and one of the requirements of the photography class is that students are required to enter fall and spring photo competitions.
This past fall, one of the competitions was the Texas Photographic Society International Student Competition, which celebrates the work of middle and high school photographers and is held in collaboration with the Association of Texas Photography Instructors (ATPI).
Senior Landon McBride is one of the four students who took the photo class this year after taking the class as a junior as well. His portrait, called “Hard Times,” was entered and ended up being one of 50 that were chosen for an online exhibition by the judges.
Entries from all over the United States and abroad ranged from sports and landscape photos to portraits. McBride’s photo depicts a young man in a cowboy hat playing an acoustic guitar while sitting on the ground and leaning back on a bale of hay.
“I am very proud of Landon for all his hard work and that it is recognized by experts in the field of art and photography,” Overholt said.
Though this is only the second year a photography class has been offered, Overholt said a student won first place for a portrait in 2019’s fall photo contest from ATPI.
“I am always excited to showcase my students’ hard work and creativity to others,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what God has in store for my students and their talents.”
