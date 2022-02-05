The Peaster High School Culinary Arts class recently competed in a Grilled Cheese Challenge Cook Off last week.
Students were challenged to come up with a new recipe for a gourmet grilled cheese. The students then had to create their recipe, a menu and a grocery list. The students had previously spent a day touring a Veldhuizen Cheese Farm in Dublin and taste-testing a large variety of cheeses. The students learned the whole process of making cheese. With this knowledge they decided on the best cheese for their own recipe.
The students made their sandwiches and invited the high school staff to come sample them and fill out scorecards. The students created grilled cheese sandwiches varying from the “Pinch of Pesto” to the “Prospector’s Panini.”
Ultimately Hannah McCormick won the contest with her sandwich “The Big Cheesy” which consisted of sourdough bread, a combination of mozzarella, cheddar and provolone cheeses and topped off with maple bacon.
