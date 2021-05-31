Construction of the Pythian Home’s Family Care Center is underway and a summer concert is set to bring in additional funds for the facility.
The Pythian Home has been serving families in need for 111 years and, with the new center, will expand its mission to aid not only children but single mothers as well.
The family care program’s facility — which the Pythian Home broke ground on last March — will house eight single mothers and their children. Each will have a private room with a closet and bathroom and there will be a common kitchen area, living room, dining room and playroom.
“This will be a great addition to our community. We will not only get to help more children but also help their mothers,” Pythian Home Marketing Coordinator Kristin Watson said. “We are partnering with a lot of organizations in Parker County to provide these women with the best services that are offered.”
Watson said while they’re always going to be raising money for the family care program, they still need a little more than $50,000 to furnish and decorate the building. And that’s where Weatherford resident Jason Thomas is planning to help.
“Me and a group of my friends got together last year sometime and decided we were going to try to do some stuff to help in the community,” Thomas said. “We started taking food donations and clothing donations to hand out to people and I got an excess of food from a place in Mineral Wells. I was just trying to get rid of it.”
A co-worker of Thomas’s suggested he take the food to the Pythian Home.
“I took them about 300 pounds of frozen meat and a couple of hundred pounds of canned goods,” he said. “I ran into Kristin Watson’s dad (Chris Watson) and I asked him about the building and he explained it all to me.”
Once Thomas was told about the construction of the new family care center, it clicked. He would hold a fundraiser for the building.
“I had several friends I went to school with that grew up at the Pythian Home,” Thomas said. “[Chris] said donations had dropped off because of COVID and everything and so we got together and said let’s do something for them and that new facility.”
After making several phone calls and getting people on board, Pickin’ for the Pythian was born. The one-night event will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight on July 17 and feature three bands — Rowdy Decker, Jeb Bridges and Sonny and Jolie Burgess — as well as food trucks and ticket prizes at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds.
“Jason came to us with the idea for a concert to benefit the Pythian Home. He found all the artists and most of the sponsors. I have worked on the social media and tickets side of the event,” Watson said. “We hope it will have a great turnout. With everything getting closer to ‘normal’ again, we hope that a lot of people will want to get out and go to a fun event.”
Thomas said his original fundraising goal was $50,000, however, that has now increased to $75,000.
“We’ve already brought in over $20,000 and we haven’t even finished asking for donations and the benefit is still a month and a half away,” he said. “It has been just an amazing journey so far for me and I know for everybody else that’s involved.”
Tickets go on sale June 1 and will be $10 in advance and $20 the night of the event. Music sponsorships are still available.
Watson said they hope to have the new family care program facility complete this year, adding that tours of the castle will be starting in June by appointment only.
“We are working on new fundraisers and I hope to have one for Christmas time since we will not be holding Christmas at the Castle in 2021,” she said.
For details and ticket information, visit Pickin’ for the Pythian Facebook page. To find out more about the Pythian Home, follow them on Facebook or visit pythianhome.org.
