Peaster ISD Superintendent Lance Johnson has requested a temporary leave of absence from his position at the district, according to a message sent out to parents Thursday by the school board, which has called for a special meeting Monday evening.
"Mr. Johnson plans to use this personal time to rest and focus on his family," according to the message. "The PISD School Board fully supports Mr. Johnson and the pivotal role he plays as superintendent in the day-to-day operations at PISD. In order to allow Mr. Johnson the opportunity to rest and enjoy time with his family, the board plans to interview and hire a short-term acting superintendent to act during his absence."
The board met Oct. 3 in closed session to "consider the Mid-year evaluation" of Johnson and discuss his contract, according the district's website.
It followed another meeting on Sept. 15, which saw numerous residents speak during public comment, citing a "toxic work environment," concerns over academics taking a back seat to athletics, recent academic ratings and educators not being heard.
Others voiced their support for Johnson, saying his leadership was what brought them to the district, and that they firmly believed he had the best interest of the school at heart.
"Upon his hiring in January 2020, Mr. Johnson quickly assessed the needs of the District and acted to implement solutions that would positively impact the PISD community," according to Thursday's message, which noted an increase fund balance, secured financial donations, an increase in staff salaries, expanded academic opportunities and the passing of two bond elections. "The Board is incredibly pleased with the contributions Mr. Johnson has made at PISD, and the Board looks forward to his return as superintendent."
Monday's meeting is set for 5:30 p.m.
