Poolville ISD board of trustees amended the budget to pay for a reading program and agriculture barn during their meeting on Thursday.
The agriculture barn, specifically for swine, was budgeted for $150,000, or almost half of the actual cost to build the barn, PISD Superintendent Jeff Kirby said. The remainder has to be moved over from fund balance.
“When I first went to [agriculture teacher] Alan [Reed], he thought from what he designed and what he built at Iowa Park, when Jesus was in high school, apparently, materials have gone up so we missed it by a little bit,” Kirby said.
Kirby said the agriculture barn has been planned by the district for about four or five years. He said it is expected to help the FFA program.
“It’s an investment in the school,” Board President Lynn Duvall said.
Earlier during the meeting, Kirby got approval from the board to sign the contract with local contractor Don Gammill. Groundbreaking is planned when the weather is dry. The barn will be located by the agriculture shop at the high school.
“We were wanting to break ground on March 1, but [Gammill] told me that if we could start on it by April, he can still finish it by the time school starts,” Kirby said.
One of the other budget amendments is required spending of $7,700 in a dyslexia fund and an educational reading program, called Reading Plus, which has been used at the junior high school since January and is a three-year contract for about $20,000, Kirby said.
“The best part about this program is that the kids love it,” Poolville Junior High Principal Jamie Dunnam said. “That is rare for them to like the programs.”
Kirby said he has had past success with the Reading Plus program, and it is expected to help raise reading and writing test scores.
“The thing we like about this is, and I think she loves it and the reason the kids love it, is it really helps our dyslexia students as well because it identifies, you can highlight things in it, it’ll cover up parts of the paragraph and they have to make inferences and things like that, and it helps with their writing skills in addition to their reading skills,” Kirby said.
The board also approved teacher contracts during the meeting.
The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for April 9.
