Poolville residents address school board in support of Stegall

POOLVILLE — About a dozen Poolville residents and parents addressed the school board Thursday night, saying they felt their voice wasn’t being heard.
The majority of comments were in reference to Athletic Director Steven Stegall, who, after 13 years with the district, said his contract to teach — but not coach — was renewed for the next school year.
“Poolville is home. I was born and raised here from the class of 1990,” Evan Lang said, reading a letter from his mother Sheree, who couldn’t make the meeting. “Fighting for Coach Stegall and his family to stay in our community comes easy because he, too, has put roots here. I’ve heard all too many times that we are here for the kids.
“If that were true, you would not be taking someone like Coach Stegall out of a position like coaching, where he can make a difference and be a good Christian role model, which is something lacking in our world today.”
Erica Howell said she was there to stand up and speak out on what is wrong, and why she was concerned for the kids and community. She said a protest over the Stegall decision a couple of weeks ago led to a conversation with Superintendent Jeff Kirby, which was “not a very pleasant one.”
“I understand your frustration that day but I do not understand your lack of respect — not for just me but for our kids, your students and our community,” she said. “You approached me with anger and spoke down to me with hostility in every way you could, still not shedding any light onto the situation.”
Howell also expressed her frustration with the school board failing to schedule a special meeting after multiple requests.
“We the town, this community, voted you all in and y’all don’t have a day or a time to hear us out?” she said. “The lack of listening or care will not do us any good for the future of our school or for Poolville.”
Others spoke on Stegall’s mentorship of students along with his accomplishments — state cross country championships, leading boys’ basketball to the playoffs 12 of 13 years and being named 2A Coach of the Year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches in 2019.
Tuwanna Trevino, a Monarch alum, said her grandson was bullied when he first got to Poolville, and said it was Stegall who finally put a stop to the bullying.
“The school board we had then is nothing like this, because our board cared about our kids and our families and our community,” she said. “Y’all letting Coach go is horrible, and the lion is roaring for y’all to listen to us.”
Tiffany Hamlin said Stegall coached both of her sons, and called the decision to not renew Stegall’s coaching contract “mind-boggling.”
“I am forever grateful for his holding our boys accountable, teaching them character and responsibility,” she said. “He is a master relationship-builder, and has a legacy of relationships that will never disappear no matter where he goes.
“On the other side, we have administration and a superintendent who is destroying relationships by refusing to address students when they came asking for answers, standing up for something they believe in. It does appear that you’re making decisions based on your personal agenda instead of the best interest of the children.”
Hamlin also voiced concern over the mentality of other educators in the district.
“To the board, if you’re allowing this to happen to a tenured, respected member of the school and community, how must other teachers and coaches feel?” she asked.
Another parent said he felt comments made over social media were contributing to division of the community, which many in attendance verbally disagreed with.
“Over the last few months, I’ve seen a lot on social media pointing fingers at the school board saying [they’re] the ones causing dissension,” parent and resident Michael Pennington said. “But a lot of what I see on social media has nothing to do with the school board ... they’re not getting on there, they’re not running their mouths, making up stuff.
“I teach my kids they need to have an opinion, but how they voice that opinion means more than anything else. But what you’re teaching your kids is that if you don’t get what you want, you get on social media and say things that you don’t know what you’re talking about.”
Kirby told the Weatherford Democrat last month that the district keeps personnel issues confidential, something echoed Thursday night by board president Lynn Duvall. The item was also not on the agenda, so the comments issued during the public comment section could not be addressed by the board and no action was taken by trustees.
