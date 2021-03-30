Several residents voiced their opposition to an RV resort coming to Possum Kingdom Lake at Monday’s Palo Pinto County special commissioners court meeting.
Although there were several that spoke against the project, the commissioners court approved the Infrastructure Development Plan for Petey’s RV Resort with conditions Monday afternoon. Petey’s RV Resort is proposed for the area of Farm-to-Market Road 2353 and Park Road 36 intersection in Graford, near the Willows and Ponderosa condominiums that surround a cove at the lake. The resort is proposed to have 82 spaces, a pool house, office, laundry room and a bungalow.
One resident, Kerri French, came to a November of 2020 commissioners court meeting to voice concerns and brought forth a petition, which at that time had 660 signatures against the RV resort. Several showed up Monday to speak out about violations, safety and traffic concerns that would come with putting in the resort.
“They started building in August of 2020, the day after you told them they cannot start construction — they built a fence cutting our sprinkler lines and then burying them for us to find the broken sprinkler line,” Katherine Marshall, who lives in the Ponderosa condos directly adjacent to the RV property, said. “By October and the months following, they were digging.”
Marshall said she feels unheard, as she and several others called and wrote yet construction continued.
“Knowing that they are not permitted and they’re not being held to the same rules that you know I would be — everybody should be held to the same rules — was really, really upsetting to me,” she said.
Marshall also cited safety issues, saying her child will not be able to swim off their dock with the 48 boat slips that are proposed for the cove. In addition, she’s concerned about runoff into the water, which isn’t a channel that has moving water.
“We have to hold them to the rules that they must comply with or we’re setting a really bad precedent,” Marshall said. “I’m so frustrated that they can even be approved after violating, it’s a slap in the face to everyone in this room that they proceed and then there’s no consequences for that.”
Kim McClellan said her parents purchased a condo at the Willows in 1979 and she’s been there ever since.
“This is not why I chose to be at the cove. I chose to be at the cove because this isn’t Hell’s Gate, I don’t do that side,” she said. “I stay at my place because this is what we want. We want safe, quiet, we don’t want the boat traffic, we don’t want the pollution, this is why we are here and if this comes here it will change all of that. The whole area will change because of that.”
As the former president of the Homeowners Association for the Willows condos, Scott Corpening said he’s seen first-hand the issues additional boat traffic can cause.
“I can’t tell you how many times I had a confrontation with some of the people that were at the end of the slough that were not just making wake but coming through there at a high rate of speed,” he said. “With the increased density of people and number of boats in that small, small area at the end of that slough, there’s going to be some accidents, you can just bet on it.
“The four-way stop there at [FM] 2353 and Park Road 36 is going to be a mess.”
A few others shared comments in opposition discussing environmental and procedural concerns.
Palo Pinto County attorney and PK Lake resident Anne Calabria spoke as a representative of the applicant of the RV resort, Jordan-Anderson Ventures, LLC.
“For those that don’t know, as part of our application process we’ve certainly had to work for over 12 months with the [Brazos River Authority] not only with regard to any kind of permit for building a dock but also with regard to any sewer or septic system that we have,” she said. “Those things have been approved by the TCEQ and they’ve been approved by the BRA, so they’ve been approved by two other state regulatory entities.”
She added that her client has worked closely with David McDonald with Palo Pinto County public works.
Calabria said about the boat traffic and docks, the commissioners court does not have authority over those items.
The goal of Jordan-Anderson Ventures is to bring industry and jobs to Possum Kingdom Lake that will greatly improve the lives of the people who live there full time, Calabria said.
“Jordan-Anderson Ventures is owned by a couple of entities that are owned by one person, who is a resident full-time at the lake and also a business owner and an individual who keeps a lake home there at PK,” she said. “This group is not a development group out of Dallas, this is a development by locals who want to create jobs and industry in a place that progress is coming [to] whether they do it or not. We want to see those jobs go to residents in Palo Pinto County that are there full time.”
Calabria said her client looks forward to working with the residents.
French said no matter who has jurisdiction over the boat slips, the resort itself will create an increase in traffic.
“Whether you have 48 boat slips or you have none, when you have that many people on a corner, you’re going to have an increase in boat traffic in the area,” she said. “I know there have been comments on how this is going to really help the area, my family has a business there and we’re opening others and I would just like to say that there are more important things to consider than just trying to get a little bit more traffic in the door of your business when it impacts your home, your children, your quality of life and your water quality. Those things are more important, in my opinion.”
Ultimately, Calabria said the project has been overseen by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Brazos River Authority in a lot of different ways as well as the commissioners court, and if her client is informed of changes that need to be made by those entities, they will do so.
The commissioners met Monday morning, then recessed until documentation could be obtained and reviewed before a decision was made.
The court reconvened about 2:30 p.m. on Monday and the item was approved after additional discussion regarding items that will need to be addressed by the engineer before receiving a Certificate of Occupancy, which includes Jordan-Anderson Ventures putting in two 5,000 gallon tanks for fire protection to Petey’s RV Resort.
