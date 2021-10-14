Povero says he won't seek reelection as Hudson Oaks mayor

HUDSON OAKS — Hudson Oaks Mayor Marc Povero has announced he will not file for a third term as mayor, in an effort to focus on his campaign for Parker County sheriff.
Povero said the announcement would also serve as an opportunity for those interested to plan and campaign for the May 2022 municipal election.
“I’m very proud of the progress that we have seen in Hudson Oaks over my two terms as mayor," Povero said. "We have remained property-tax free for the 43rd consecutive year and experienced enormous growth in our sales tax generating, commercial corridor.
"I am excited to see the results of our comprehensive plan process that is currently underway. It will guide future councils and the next mayor in defining how Hudson Oaks grows and develops.”
Povero is in his second term as mayor of Hudson Oaks and served as a three-term councilman prior to that position.
“With any change in leadership, there is going to be apprehension about what the future holds. However, in Hudson Oaks, our leaders have always seemed to overcome the uneasiness of change and continue the tradition of service before self and statesmanship," he said. "I am confident that we will see that same kind of transition in 2022 as well. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as mayor and will especially miss interacting with city staff and our employees on a regular basis.
"I will always be an advocate for the city and a resource for the future mayor.”
Prior to serving in elected office, Povero was appointed to the ESD 3 board of commissioners and the Hudson Oaks planning and zoning commission. He is also a 24-year law enforcement veteran and a sergeant with the Fort Worth Police Dept. He is an FAA-licensed commercial pilot and currently supervises the department’s aviation unit.
