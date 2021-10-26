PALO PINTO — Residents, visitors and people simply passing through Palo Pinto County will be getting cell phone calls alerting them to everything from hazardous weather to road closures and even approaching wildfires beginning Dec. 1.
"Any cell phones pinging towers get a call," Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland told commissioners on Monday.
That includes campers, who will be notified of hazards heading their way, and drivers who should be told about road or lane closures ahead.
Garland said the Hyper-Reach Mass Notification System also will allow people receiving notices to call back to verify the message. She and Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Chief Ryan Dunn presented the system as a partnership between the county and city.
Commissioners agreed to split the $6,950 annual cost, contingent on the city likewise agreeing to hire the service. The court also approved a one-time $600 training fee for Garland and others.
In addition to the weather, road and hazard notifications, Sheriff Brett McGuire said the system will be helpful for missing child and elderly alerts. He also described a unique safety feature.
"You can make a cell phone ring," McGuire said. "Because you don't know where a fire is going or who is camping out there."
Commissioners on Monday also signed onto a proclamation to join a Community Wildfire Protection Plan, on the recommendation of Garland and two officers with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The federal plan identifies geographic areas most prone to wildfires and standardizes risk assessments within the membership of counties. Palo Pinto is one of the westernmost counties in a coalition centered at the Interstate 35 corridor, Garland told the court.
Joining the plan brings in all agencies who deal with wildfire under one plan. It also makes member counties eligible for grants to prevent and combat wildfires in areas the plan identifies as high risk.
"There's a lot of mitigation funds out there for this," Garland said.
Volunteer fire departments will take the lead in identifying risk areas, since they know the ground best.
The court on Monday also heard that a local measure on the Nov. 2 ballot appeared to be headed for a 0-0 tie.
"I don't know how this is going to pan out," Elections Administrator Laura Watkins said, referring to a decision on the Possum Kingdom poll ballot asking voters to approve a Municipal Utility District.
What perplexed Watkins, and evidently much of the court and staff in the gallery, is that Watkins could not identify a registered voter living inside the 11 acres proposed by a housing developer through its attorneys.
"There are no voters in the (proposed) district," she said, noting that construction crews have been "moving" part of Park Road 36 there in apparent preparation for the development on the east side of the lake.
Municipal Utility Districts are often created by developers to authorize them to exercise eminent domain proceedings and levy taxes.
The legislation creating the ballot issue, by Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, uses standard language for a MUD.
"We never heard any negativity about it," Rogers' Chief of Staff, Jordyn Senkirk, said Tuesday.
Watkins told the Weatherford Democrat Tuesday she had been contacted by an attorney for the statewide law firm Coats Rose Professional Corporation.
"And they do have a registered voter," she said, adding paperwork she received indicates the voter registered on Sept. 20.
Watkins said the voter's address within the district will be verified through the Department of Public Safety. She expected any ballot that resident casts will be a provisional vote, one which would await post-election verification.
That could create, or reject, the district's creation by a 1-0 margin. Sam Taylor, a spokesman for the Secretary of State, said that voter would control the ballot's outcome.
Taylor also said Municipal Utility Districts often draw as few as six or 10 voters, though he'd never heard of a single-voter MUD decision.
Attempts to reach the correct attorney at the law firm on Tuesday were not successful. The lawyer handling the matter before the legislature said she was not directly involved with the MUD beyond action in Austin.
The court also was unanimous Monday in setting a 2 p.m. Nov. 17 dedication ceremony for the county employee workout gym. Set in the former Veterans Service Office east of the courthouse, the gym is part of the county's employee wellness plan, with equipment paid from reimbursements to the initial county investment workers earn by achieving health benchmarks.
The court also agreed to add wording at the front door dedicating the fitness center to the late Iris Stagner.
"It only exists because of her efforts," Health and Wellness Coordinator Angela Bryant said, noting Nov. 17 is Stagner's birthday.
Stagner was the county's health and wellness coordinator for four years. The Texas Association of Counties bestows an annual Iris Stagner Award recognizing enthusiasm and innovation demonstrated by county wellness coordinators.
In other action Monday, the court:
• Reinstated its countywide burn ban. There were rain chances ahead at the week's start, but Commissioner Jeff Fryer said winds were expected to reach 40 mph.
• Opted in to receive funds from the recent settlement of a nationwide opioid lawsuit. County Judge Shane Long said the county initially had opted out of the settlement, but he recommended re-joining the court action.
The action will bring $124,621 to the county coffers during a stretch of several years. The settlement concludes a $26 billion, multi-state lawsuit with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
An attorney for plaintiffs told the Parker County Commissioners Court on Monday that opioids were responsible for more than 70,000 U.S. deaths a year.
Funds distributed to counties and other entities opting into the settlement must be spent on opioid addiction treatment and prevention. Opting in also bars an entity from bringing further legal action related to opioid harm.
• Heard from County Public Works Director David McDonald that nine new homes were approved for septic systems. McDonald also indicated interest in home sites continues in the county.
"It's been a busy month this month," he said. "There have been a lot of out-of-state calls."
• Agreed to accept nominations for the governing boards of Emergency Services Districts 1 and 2. ESD 1 provides fire and ambulance service for county areas outside Mineral Wells, while ESD 2 provides ambulance service for Lone Pine, Brazos and Santo communities.
Terms are for two years.
