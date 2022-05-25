PALO PINTO — County and state funds are rebuilding or resurfacing key roads in all four Palo Pinto County precincts, information provided to commissioners on Monday showed.
The Texas Department of Transportation is kicking in nearly $376,000 of the estimated $470,000 for work on 10 roads. The county's road and bridge crews are handling all but one of the jobs, which will add seal coating to Hess Road from Farm-to-Market 2256 west about a mile.
Work on some roads is underway, according to a TxDOT list of projects it is helping fund. Those include asphalt going onto Blue Flat Road, gravel being placed on Fortune Bend Road and new chip sealing on Pleasant Valley Road.
Commissioners on Monday approved costs attached to the pre-planned projects with little discussion.
Also Monday, an update on final stages of converting the former Bank of America in Mineral Wells into a courthouse annex indicated some of the offices destined for the U.S. 180 building already on the move.
Juvenile probation was moving on Monday. The sheriff, county clerk, the 911 coordinator, elections and public works will be joined by other offices moving five blocks east from the downtown Poston's building.
Those are the tax assessor/collector's motor vehicle registration substation, the Precinct 5 justice of the peace, a constable's office and the veterans service officer.
"It's looking good," General Contractor Jason Ringo told the court. "We need two doors with locks on them, and they are at the JP's office … and the constable."
Ringo said the fire marshal would be inspecting the alarm later Monday, which will allow the city to issue a certificate of occupancy.
County Judge Shane Long also announced that Sheriff Brett McGuire will provide security while locks are being installed.
"So we do have some security," the judge said. "We have somebody that's going to be there outside all week. But we need those doors to have locks on them."
Ringo said about 25 locks had arrived the previous Friday.
Commissioners during their previous meeting said they are looking at opening the new annex to the public by mid-June.
In other action Monday, commissioners
• Kept the countywide burn ban in force. Outdoor open fires are barred in unincorporated parts of the county as moderate drought persists despite recent rainfall.
• Received good and bad news on the county's COVID front.
"We're seeing an upswing again, but I don't think it's as bad as omicron (variety)," Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland told the court. "This is the first month we have not a COVID fatality."
• OK'd a $4,000 United Way of Palo Pinto County check to be distributed to ambulance services in Mineral Wells, Mingus, Graford, Gordon and Strawn.
