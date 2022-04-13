PALO PINTO — An iPhone, a VIP badge from the 41st Crazy Water Festival, a COVID social distance floor marker — these are among 32 future artifacts buried in a time capsule beneath the tiles in the future Palo Pinto Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells.
The items are scheduled to be unearthed in 2071.
And while county commissioners and County Judge Shane Long had envisioned a nice ceremony to inter the symbols of life in Palo Pinto County circa 2022, they did their burying when they got a window.
"It's in, it's done," Long said Monday, after a regular commissioners court meeting that included acknowledgement that the capsule is in its resting place.
It probably was a smart move, given the supply chain headaches that have swirled around renovations inside the former Bank of America building on U.S. 180.
A ceremony to bury the cache initially was set last December, but the floor tiles weren't laid yet because the ceiling tiles weren't in because the electrical wiring above the ceiling was stalled.
Other items in the capsule include membership lists for the Rotary Club, the Noon Lions, the high school soccer team and the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce. (Chamber CEO and President David May even chipped in an old Direct TV remote).
There's a Motorola flip phone and the final issue of the Mineral Wells Index — May 23, 2020.
Monday's meeting included more routine actions, including acknowledgement that the countywide burn ban remains in effect.
An update on the courthouse annex showed workers now are installing equipment in the information technology room.
"We've got the power on in there," Long said, adding that the air conditioning is running.
The court also agreed to lease-to-buy a road motor grader for Precinct 3. First National Leasing representative Gordon McCaine said the purchase includes a $65,000 down payment followed by two payments of slightly more than $60,000.
"So the county will own the equipment at the maturity of the lease," McCaine said.
