PALO PINTO — County commissioners hired a new fire marshal/emergency management coordinator on Monday, combining two vital positions into one job.
Department of Public Safety Trooper Ricky Hunter was named after closed-door interviews following the court's regular meeting on Monday.
Sgt. Hunter, who among other duties has been the regional DPS spokesman, will begin on Jan. 9. He was chosen over a man and a woman who also interviewed.
"My entire life has been focused around employment opportunities where I've had the ability to serve others," Hunter said later, adding that he's wrapping up his DPS career. "I was born, I was raised, I graduated high school in Mineral Wells. I'm raising my kids in Palo PInto County."
Hunter enters the job with the advantage of long-time relationships with his predecessors.
Mistie Garland left the emergency coordinator's position for a similar position with the Emergency Services District No. 1 earlier this fall.
And Chief Deputy Chad Jordan had been serving as fire marshal in an unpaid capacity.
"I'll be still be able to work with them," Hunter said, after noting he and Jordan went to school together. "Between him and Mistie, I and the commissioners court have developed a rapport. And we'll work to make it even better."
Also during Monday's session, the general manager of a major water supplier in two counties got crickets from Palo Pinto commissioners to a request for $3.5 million for ongoing upgrades.
Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1 Manager Howard Huffman told the court he understood the county's $5.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act are in demand.
"So, I wanted to get in as early as possible to see you," he said during Monday's regular meeting. "I know your ARPA funds are limited."
Huffman ran through a list of projects recently undertaken and work to come — including investigation of a 300-foot long crack in the ground along Palo Pinto Creek that recently appeared.
"We don't know what caused this," he said. "It's 10 feet deep. You could lose yourself in it. It's a dangerous situation."
The water district serves about 27,000 Palo Pinto County residents and about 5,200 in Parker County, Huffman said.
"A total of 32,568 people rely on this system," he said.
Huffman described projects including burying a pipe crossing the Brazos below the river. One pipeline section laid in the 60s "has seen its life expectancy," he said. "We've already had four breaks this winter."
The manager said 32 feet of 30-inch pipe is going in to coincide with a meter replacement mandate by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
"And we're going to go underground 2,100 feet with a 36-inch pipe," he said, adding the new, larger line is planned to keep up with expected demand in the future.
Commissioners asked whether the carrier had approached Mineral Wells or Parker County for some of their ARPA funds. Huffman said Mineral Wells contributed $1 million from its $3.6 million in ARPA funds, which was tied to a specific project.
"And this is the greatest need right now," he said. "I haven't been to Parker County yet. I don't have a lot of hope."
Later in Monday's meeting, commissioners were more generous to a water supplier who did not ask for money.
Chase Lerma, with the Lake Palo Pinto Area Water Supply Corp., asked to use the county's standing as he applies for a federal Community Development Block Grant for upgrades to the system serving much of the lake.
Typically, governments such as cities and counties apply for CDBG grants. The federal funds are dedicated to repair of aging infrastructure, but the federal grants must target low-income neighborhoods.
The water supply corporation is challenged, though, in its chances for winning the grant by serving both high-end neighborhoods and others more in line with the community block grants program objective.
However, County Treasurer Tanya Fallin pointed out the county does not have an active CDBG project, so nothing should prevent the county from backing his grant application.
"He's the only one that's come to the table to ask us," Fallin said, recommending Lerma go for the federal grant.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer agreed, prompting Fallin to add, "It would be to the advantage of a lot of people on the lake if it does qualify."
Local governments can lend their name to such federal grant applications for projects benefiting the public without incurring liability for the grant.
Also during Monday's meeting, commissioners:
• Set the ninth annual Tree of Angels Day ceremony for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the new Mineral Wells Courthouse Annex.
Begun in 1991, Tree of Angels observances offer family and friends of people lost to violence an opportunity to mourn with fellow survivors. Each participant is offered an angel ornament to place on the Christmas tree in honor of their loved one, or they may bring their own special ornaments to hang.
"You do not have to live in Palo Pinto County to attend the ceremony," Adina Morris, victim's assistance coordinator for the district attorney's office, wrote in an email. "The holiday season is a time of great joy to so many, but to families who have lost a loved one to violent crime it is anything but merry. … Everyone who has lost a loved one to violent crime is welcome."
Between 50 and 70 people typically participate in the Tree of Angels event, she added.
* Took no action on the county's burn ban, which is not in effect, crediting two inches of rain falling the past weekend.
"The burn ban stays off," County Judge Shane Long said.
The Texas Water Development Board's Water Weekly email issued Monday showed all of Palo Pinto County under the 'severe drought' category. The recent rains should affect next week's map.
Roughly the northern two-thirds of Parker County were listed in the 'extreme drought' category, the second-worst designation, the rest under 'severe' conditions.
• Postponed a decision on whether to allow fireworks during the Christmas holiday to the court's Dec. 12 meeting, after Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer pointed out that session is closer to the Dec. 15 state deadline to decide whether to allow Yule fireworks.
• Heard from Public Works Director David McDonald that 20 septic permits were issued for as many new homes during October. That brings the year's count to 145, he added.
"We've already passed last year's (count)," McDonald said.
• OK'd spending $31,000 on repairs to the guard shack and overhead door at the old Dempsey Army heliport just east of Palo Pinto.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Glover said flooring is rotted in the old guardhouse and its walls are "absolutely ruined."
• Authorized a $10,000 county contribution to Meals on Wheels of Palo Pinto County. The nonprofit delivers between 120 and 130 meals daily on 12 routes in Mineral Wells and across the county.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers, especially as the holiday season descends, to load meals at Palo Pinto General Hospital and drive routes, of which the longest are 12-mile circuits.
Drivers undergo background checks and must have a driver's license and proof of insurance. For information, call 940-325-7919 or go to mealsonwheelsofppc.org
