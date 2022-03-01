PPGH names new chief nursing officer Fwd: Press Release: PALO PINTO GENERAL HOSPITAL NAMES NEW CNO, TINA LINTON, MBA, BSN, RN

MINERAL WELLS — Tina Linton, MBA, BSN, RN, has been named the new chief nursing officer for Palo Pinto General Hospital.
Linton brings more than 27 years of healthcare experience, including executive and senior positions at hospitals located in Texas and Louisiana.
“My passion is nursing and the bedside caregiver. We must ensure we provide quality, servant leadership; thus, in turn, we can provide exceptional care to our patients,” Linton said, describing her strongest supporters as her mother, brother, two daughters, and extended family.
Linton earned her diploma in nursing from Baptist Memorial School of Health Sciences in Memphis, Tennessee, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mississippi College, and then obtained her Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.
“After an extensive national search, we were very pleased to have found Tina,” said PPGH’s Chief Executive Officer Ross Korkmas. “Tina is an accomplished leader with many years of experience. She has a deep knowledge of nursing operations and is passionate about high-quality and safe patient care. Her collaborative style will bring a wealth of experience to our hospital.”
About PPGH: Palo Pinto General Hospital is the leading provider of health care in Palo Pinto County. Since the hospital’s inception in 1969, Palo Pinto General Hospital is dedicated to being the preferred provider of high-quality, safe patient care for the communities we serve. We are committed to promoting optimal health and well-being of the community as a whole by providing patient and family-centered, quality healthcare in a respectful and safe environment.
