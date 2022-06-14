MINERAL WELLS -- The CEO of Palo Pinto General Hospital this week encouraged the public to nominate a nurse who has touched their life for an international award the hospital plans to recognize quarterly.
“The Daisy Award is a way to say thank you and honor the work nurses do for patients and families every day,” CEO Ross Korkmas said.
According to an announcement from the hospital, “Anyone may nominate a nurse -- patients, families, fellow nurses, physicians and other clinicians.
The award is in partnership with the Daisy Foundation and was started in 1999 by the family of the late J. Patrick Barnes out of gratitude for the difference good nursing made in his life.
Recipients are given a certificate proclaiming them an Extraordinary Nurse, an award pin, a hand-carved sculpture from Zimbabwe entitled, A Healer’s Touch, and are spotlighted on the foundation’s website.
Nominations can be made at www.daisynomnation.org/4098.
