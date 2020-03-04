Incumbents in the races for Parker County Precinct 3 commissioner and constables for Precincts 2 and 3 clinched victory in the Republican Primary election Tuesday.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden, who has been in his position since 2013, beat out challenger Matt Drikas with about 78% of the vote, or 4,694 votes, compared to Drikas’ 1,319 votes, or about 21.9%.
Walden said he appreciates the support from voters and the election turnout.
“I believe it sends a message that voters of Parker County Precinct 3 believe in open government, and they believe in less government, and they believe in lower taxes,” Walden said. “That’s what I stand for, and apparently a large percentage of the people agree with me.”
Moving forward, addressing water issues and adding to the strategic water plan are Walden’s No. 1 priority, he said.
“We’re going to address issues of water and come up with additions to the strategic water plan that we’ve already developed and make some other moves in that area, which I’ll be bringing forward in the next few months so that we can solve the problem of the number of wells being drilled and the amount of water that’s being used here in the county from wells, so to bring the stakeholders together and come up with a plan that will move us forward and move us away from the wells and onto other types and/or address the amount of water that some of the new homeowners might be using,” Walden said.
Walden’s other goals include managing growth, make roads safer, improve infrastructure and using grant funding whenever possible, he said.
Constable Precinct 2 incumbent Joe Harris, Jr., who has been in his position since 2013, won over Ray Riley with 3,874 votes, or about 78.9% of the vote, compared to Riley’s 1,035 votes or about 21%.
“I was excited when the numbers came in and just grateful that everybody got out to vote and thankful for everybody supporting me,” Harris, Jr. said.
Harris, Jr. is looking forward to continuing certain initiatives, including ones to minimize the taxpayer’s burden, and looking for ways to improve moving forward.
“The way we’re serving papers, we’ve got a pretty good rate on paper service right now,” Harris, Jr. said. “We’re trying to stay ahead of that. As the county grows, the more papers come in. Eventually, I feel like we’re going to have to add another person to the office so that we can keep that efficiency up.”
In Precinct 3, Constable Glen Praytor beat out Brad Chane with 4,170 votes or about 71.9% of the vote, compared to Chane’s 1,628 votes or about 28%.
Praytor said he is thankful for his supporters during the election, and is looking forward to continuing in the constable position, which he has been in for 19 years.
“I’m humbled that the people of Parker County voted for me,” Praytor said. “I just feel blessed that everybody thinks that I’m doing a good job, which I said all along. I’m definitely excited about looking forward to the next four years continuing to serve Parker County.”
Looking forward, Praytor said some adjustments will need to be made in his office to handle the growth.
“Of course, we’re already there and kind of a little bit behind on catching up with it, but hopefully working with the commissioner’s court, they can see the need for maybe another hand, since we’ve taken on all the civil process,” Praytor said. “The sheriff does not do any civil process anymore; the constables do it all, and now we’re also doing the environmental. There’s definitely going to be a need the way the population is exploding here in Parker County for us to probably put on some more help somehow.”
