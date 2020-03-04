Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler retained his position during the Republican Primary election Tuesday and will now head into the November general election.
Fowler, who first assumed the role of sheriff in 2005, was challenged by other Republican candidates Darrell Hull, Gregory Gates and Fred Hammons. Fowler won with 16,344 votes, or about 69.6% of the vote, followed by Hull with 5,215 votes (22.2%), Gates with 1,228 votes (5.2%) and Hammons 693 votes (2.95%).
Fowler said he is extremely happy with the election results.
“I’m extremely pleased with the turnout, the citizens’ confidence in me and the sheriff’s office,” Fowler said.
In the November general election, Fowler will face off against Libertarian candidate Russell Hess. When asked about the upcoming race, Fowler said he will be prepared.
“I don’t intend to turn the sheriff’s office into a marijuana field,” Fowler said, referring to Hess’ views on growing and distributing marijuana to help people quit more serious drugs.
Hess said he stands by his previous comments, adding that cannabis has medicinal uses. He also said that he’s talked with medical professionals who encourage marijuana use to stop use of hard narcotics and pharmaceuticals.
“I can’t see throwing someone in prison for a gram to four grams of methamphetamine when we need to try to be treating them instead of throwing them in prison,” Hess said.
Hess said he is excited about the election, and he compared the race to the famous Bible story of David and Goliath, given Fowler’s long history in law enforcement.
“You got a guy that’s been in law enforcement his whole life that’s been trained to arrest people and put people in jail, and then you have a guy that’s preaching freedom and liberty,” Hess said. “I always try to work with people and instead of arrest everyone I come in contact with, I want to work with people and make their lives a little easier.”
The general election will take place Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.