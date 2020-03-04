U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, edged out challenger, former businessman and Colleyville City Councilman Chris Putnam, in the 2020 Republican Primary election for Parker County.
Granger won with 13,512 votes, or about 56.4% of the vote compared to Putnam who had 10,419 votes, or about 43.5%.
Granger did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
In the Parker County Democratic Primary for Texas’ 12th congressional district, Lisa Welch won against opponent Danny Anderson with 3,596 votes, or 80.45% of the vote, compared to Anderson’s 874 votes, or 19.55%.
Welch said she is excited about the election results and glad to see the voter turnout numbers. She also said she feels good about her race against Granger.
“There’s a lot of people, who are very much for term limits, who realize she’s been there for quite a while,” Welch said. “She hasn’t had her town halls, met with the people. She’s still very out of touch with the district.”
Welch is planning to focus her efforts on fundraising and teambuilding for the next few months, she said.
Texas’ 12th congressional district includes all of Parker County, eastern Wise County, the western half of Tarrant County and parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Granger has represented this district since 1997.
Also on the ballot were a list of political party-specific propositions, which were all approved by Parker County Republicans and Democrats alike.
Parker County Democratic Party Chairperson Kay Parr said the Democrat propositions make up a Bill of Rights for what people should expect from society.
“I think the state party just wanted to say, these are things that are important to our party, and these are things we believe are important to having a good life living in Texas, and they were looking to Democrats to weigh in, to see are there some of these that might be more important than others,” Parr said.
Some of the Democrat propositions considered were:
Proposition 1 or a “right to health care.”
Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Proposition 2 involved education.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Proposition 3 concerned environmental issues.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Proposition 4 promised financial security.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Proposition 5 asked if people have a right to dignity and respect.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Proposition 6 concerned the right to be free from violence.
Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence — gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault — so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Proposition 10 asked about immigrant rights.
Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Republican voters also had 11 propositions to consider. Like the Democrats, the questions concern issues party leaders believe are of most interest to the faithful and require a yes or no response.
Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said the propositions were the result of much deliberation from the State Republican Executive Committee, according to an article published in the Athens Daily Review.
Proposition 1 involved school prayer.
Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
Proposition 2 promoted the right to own a gun.
Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
Proposition 4 asked about a border wall.
Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
Proposition 5 dealt with parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 being the sole decision-makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
Proposition 6 concerned altering a child’s gender.
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
Proposition 7 promoted preservation of historical documents.
Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site. This proposition passed/failed.
Proposition 8 asked Republicans about illegal voters.
Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.
Proposition 9 dealt with a person’s bail.
Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
Proposition 10 asked about term limits.
Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.