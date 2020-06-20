DALLAS — Principal Investments, a privately held company based in Dallas, recently participated in the purchase of Stand 1 Armory, a Texas-based ammunition manufacturer specializing in small arms calibers typically used in competitive shooting. Terms for the deal are undisclosed.
Stand 1 Armory entered the American ammunition scene in 2013 with their 9mm round known as the Chubby.
Mary Kaufman and Jennifer Williams, both deeply involved in the competitive shooting arena, will lead the Stand 1 Armory team as managing partners. Williams and her family currently operate a smaller, boutique manufacturing company that will help bring industry knowledge to the operation.
“There was a serious void in the market when Stand 1 halted operations in 2017,” Williams said. “We know there is demand for such a high-quality product and look forward to ramping up production very quickly.”
Principal Investments Founder Nate Fischer said his team was excited about the opportunity to buy this company.
“Mary and Jennifer have the drive and skill we look for in business owners, and the deep experience in the shooting world to quickly relaunch and grow this company,” he said.
About Principal Investments
Based in Dallas, Texas, Principal Investments is an investment firm that partners with independent business buyers and owners. Principal frequently backs first-time business buyers, and can operate as a primary capital partner, co-GP, or seed investor.
