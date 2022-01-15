The deadline to avoid additional property tax penalty and interest is fast approaching. Property tax statements were mailed to property owners in Parker County in October 2021. To avoid paying additional property tax penalty and interest, payments must be received or postmarked by Jan. 31, 2022.
Taxpayers can pay online at www.parkercad.org using an eCheck for a $0.50 processing fee or using a credit/debit card for a 2.25% processing fee. The processing fees are not charged or collected by the Parker County Appraisal District. These fees are charged by the processing company.
As always, taxpayers can pay by mail or in-person at the Parker County Appraisal District office located at 1108 Santa Fe Dr. Weatherford, TX 76086. For convenience, there is also a drive-thru window and an afterhours drop box located at the front of the building.
As a reminder, if your property has a mortgage with an escrow account, the requesting mortgage company will be mailed a duplicate tax statement with the amount due on your account. You can obtain additional tax statements and receipts online at www.parkercad.org.
The Parker County Appraisal District will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
