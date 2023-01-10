The deadline to avoid additional property tax penalty and interest is fast approaching. To avoid paying additional property tax penalty and interest, payments must be received or postmarked by Jan. 31, 2023.
Taxpayers can pay online at www.parkercad.org using an eCheck for free, using a debit card for a $2.95 flat processing fee, or by credit card for a 2.15% processing fee. The processing fees are not charged or collected by the Parker County Appraisal District. These fees are charged by the processing company.
As always, taxpayers can pay by mail or in-person at the Parker County Appraisal District office located at 1108 Santa Fe Dr. Weatherford, TX 76086. For convenience, there is also drive-thru and an after-hours drop box located in the front vestibule and the drive-thru of the building.
Additional tax statements and tax payment receipts can be obtained online at www.parkercad.org.
The Parker County Appraisal District will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of MLK Jr. Day.
