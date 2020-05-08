Campus police are continuing operations in Parker County, albeit in different capacities, despite schools being closed for the last two months.
Aledo ISD Police Chief Fred Collie said their department has continued to focus on the safety and security of students and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since the district shifted to the learning at-home model, officers have assisted daily with meal distribution throughout the district. Officers also assist with technology distribution as well as the return of medications maintained by school nurses to students,” Collie said. “Officers have also completed a great deal of online training, which will assist with ensuring the requisite number of state-mandated hours are attained.”
Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said his school resource officers have been reassigned to the patrol division while campuses are closed and have been performing regular patrol duties.
“Every officer at WPD starts in patrol as their first assignment and patrol is the backbone of any municipal police department. Every officer in our department is expected to be able to put on a uniform, jump in a car and go work patrol when needed. Our SROs all have extensive patrol and law enforcement experience and so their move back to patrol was east for them,” Arnold said. “The SROs have remained in contact with district and campus administrators and are assisting with any cases, if any, involving district students. Having the SROs supplement patrol staffing actually helped us quite a bit by temporarily filling vacancies that occurred through retirements. We’ve hired some outstanding new recruits, but it will take a while before they are working a solo assignment in patrol.”
Springtown Police Department Chief Anthony Motley said their department has two SROs assigned to Springtown ISD.
“Initially when the state of emergency occurred, it was spring break and the SROs were working patrol to help support our regular patrol officers. We then scheduled them to work opposite days off to continue to support our regular patrol officers,” Motley said. “The SROs also continued to perform security checks at the school campuses and liaison between the police department and the ISD.”
Collie and Arnold said the biggest change is officers’ interactions with students and staff.
“Officers genuinely miss interacting with students and are looking forward to the time when school begins to operate normally,” Collie said. “Our officers also miss directing traffic on [Farm-to-Market Road] 1187 and FM 5. They miss the kindness demonstrated by many of the motorists they encounter and the waves from students. We miss the students. Officers work hard in establishing and maintaining relationships with students and each officer will tell you that is the most satisfying aspect of their jobs. We will continue to train and continue to be vigilant, and we are here to serve in whatever way we can.”
Arnold said missing those daily interactions hasn’t been easy for Weatherford’s school resource officers.
“Our SROs are selected for their passion and ability to connect with students and work with district staff,” Arnold said. “Our SROs serve a role much greater than law enforcement on campus. They serve as mentors, counselors and role models.”
Motley said his SROs have been involved in parades and programs to continue some form of student interaction.
“The school district has had parades through the neighborhoods where the teachers drive by the houses of students and wave. Our SROs have been involved in those parades,” Motley said. “Our SROs are also advisers for our Explorer Post 1340. They have continued to work with our explorers, even though the meetings have been postponed. Our SROs also started a program collecting new and gently worn shoes for our students in need. They have continued this program as well.”
Aledo ISD, as well as other police departments, continue to take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Aledo ISD officers are taking the same precautions as all the district staff. We wear protective masks when in district facilities and protective gloves when handling items that are distributed to the public,” Collie said. “Officers use a great deal of hand sanitizer and wash their hands thoroughly multiple times a day. In addition, a school nurse takes officers’ temperature daily to ensure they do not have a fever. We practice social distancing and when we meet, we do so in a large circle.”
Motley said the city continues to be committed to residents’ safety.
“The city of Springtown has carefully monitored, and will continue to monitor, the current crisis and remains committed to safety and well-being of all of our residents,” Motley said.
The chiefs said it’s important that their departments and SROs continue operating during this time.
“The district campuses have either been completely closed or have had limited staff on campus. The district also has their own safety and security staff members,” Arnold said. “Our SROs are still available to help the district, if needed, but tit’s been great to have them back at the department to help us there as well.”
Collie said it’s important the AISD Police Department to be available for district facilities.
“During this emergency, officers have the flexibility and capability to serve in whatever capacity the district and community needs,” Collie said. “In addition, it is critical that officers are present or available to secure and control district facilities.”
Motley said the Springtown Police Department’s SRO program is important in maintaining positive interactions with students.
“I feel that it is important to our students that we continue to support them and assure them that everything is going to be alright. Our youth are our future leaders and we only have so many opportunities to impact them in a positive way,” Motley said. “Students have been pulled out of schools and quarantined in their homes since March. People are scared and our youth see this. Every positive interaction between the police officers and our youth has the potential to last their entire lifetime, a lot longer than this crisis. I feel that our SRO program is a valuable part of sustaining these positive interactions.”
