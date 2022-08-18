Protesters host vigil during Texas execution

HUNTSVILLE — Demonstrators traveled from across the country to protest the 574th execution by the state of Texas. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was convicted for the 2006 murder of McKinney real estate agent Sarah Walker. He died by lethal injection at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday night.
Members of Death Penalty Action Network live streamed the protest on Facebook as members of the organization and other activists took turns ringing a bell, playing drums, and speaking in support of Chanthakoummane. Members of the Death Row Angels of Texas also joined the protest.
Danielle Allen of Humble represented The Prison Show Radio and Death Row Angels of Texas. The Houston-based radio program focuses on issues that deal with prison life, serving inmates and formerly incarcerated persons. The angels visit and mail updates to death row inmates, and protests every execution at the Huntsville Unit.
Abe Bonowitz founded Death Penalty Action Network in 2017. Bonowitz says he was a former supporter of the death penalty, believing that the system was doing everything right. But when former President Trump began to speak in support of resuming federal executions, Bonowitz started doing some research. When he found out more about how the system was working, he said it quickly became clear that help was needed across the states to shed light on cases of wrongful conviction.
Charles Keith has been protesting for 30 years. His brother Kevin Keith was accused of murdering three people in 1994. He was to be executed Sept. 15, 2010. On Sept. 2 of that year, Ohio governor Ted Strickland granted clemency to Kevin Keith, commuting his sentence to life without parole with a promise to revisit the case after the November election. Strickland was not reelected, leaving Kevin Keith on death row for a total of 16 years.
"Because of my brother, I have been helping families since 2015," Keith said.
Charles Keith is known as a "professional abolitionist" against the death penalty for his work as community liaison for Death Penalty Action Network and has been involved in the cases of Melissa Lucio and Rodney Reed of Texas and Julius Jones of Oklahoma.
"I consider the death penalty a sin," said Gary Witte of Death Penalty Action Network. "It's ironic that they call this the bible belt when Virginia is the only state in the South without a death penalty. This is not what Jesus would do."
Virginia abolished the death penalty in March of 2021.
Witte is on a 10-day protest trip with Keit and Bonowitz. He is a retired united Church of Christ minister. He has been protesting since 1999 when Ohio reinstated its death penalty. The men are also focusing on death row inmates in Oklahoma, where there are 26 executions scheduled over the next two years.
Ali Sullivan, Communications Associate for Death Penalty Action Network, said she has been in communication with Chanthakoummane since last year. She is a social anthropology major at the University of Oregon who has been active in protesting since the murder of George Floyd.
"The more I learned about incarceration and the death penalty, and how racism plays into it, the more inspired I have been to protest," Sullivan said. "When Lezmond Mitchell was fourth in line to be executed, I held space for that. When Brandon Bernard was executed in 2020, I took that really hard. We were killing someone who genuinely showed remorse."
"I'd heard what the courts and the media were saying about Bernard, which was not what I saw when I did my own research. I was so distraught that I wanted to disprove what I had heard in the media. I started writing to these inmates because I wanted them to know they are not alone. I jumped into this movement full force and never looked back," Sullivan said. "I met Kosoul at his first execution date last year. As we started exchanging letters, he told me he was innocent. Of course I took that with a grain of salt, but as he started sending me documents and reports about his case, I could not ignore the evidence."
The forensic techniques used to convict Chanthakoummane have been discredited in recent years, but the execution still took place as planned.
