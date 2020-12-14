The focus of everyone’s mind during a Confederate statue protest Saturday afternoon seemed to be the impact gatherings are having on small businesses in downtown Weatherford.
The Progressives in Parker County and Statue Relocation Team organized the protest, which drew a large crowd to the Parker County Courthouse lawn demanding the relocation of the Confederate statue.
“An unintentional event of us being up here is that we hurt small businesses,” organizer Tony Crawford said. “This is Christmas season and we don’t really want to do that, but we kind of feel like some of those businesses need to step out and speak for us.”
Weatherford resident Mariah Garcia said it’s not the time for protests.
“They could have pushed this off by a month and it would have been OK but they are determined and they posted several times that their goals are to shut down our small businesses,” Garcia said. “We have three weeks left until Christmas and this is the busiest time for our small businesses. It’s not the time for this type of behavior.”
Garcia added that the Confederate statue doesn’t bother her.
“It’s been here forever, it’s history and you can’t destroy history,” she said. “It’s a new form of hate and racism that they’ve created by doing these things. People aren’t being treated like they were 60 years ago.”
Downtown Weatherford business owner Erin Thiem said it has impacted her business but added that county leaders need to step up and do something.
“I think the one way this ends is the statue is moved and I think our city leaders who are choosing to delay that are costing the businesses, even the residents who live in the area, in what has already been a really difficult year,” Thiem said. “I think if our leaders would work together and show the leadership that they signed up for when they were elected into office, I think that we could put an end to this. I believe we can do it in a way that’s at least agreeable to all groups. Maybe not everybody is happy, but I think we could come to a consensus on a safe and secure place to put the statue.”
Thiem added that she doesn’t think the Confederate statue should be damaged, but that soldiers can be remembered without it being on the courthouse lawn.
Seth Anunnaki said he can understand putting it in a museum because it’s history, but that there needs to be more dialogue.
“[The protestors] say it’s not history, but yes, our ancestors went through it so it belongs in a museum and that’s perfectly fine with me,” he said. “We should all be able to have discussions and that’s not happening. It’s just hate spewing from one side and people trying to defend themselves on the other and it’s created a whole bad atmosphere, and I just want to diffuse that.”
Following a large protest on July 25, the Parker County commissioners court voted to keep the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn on July 30, sparking several more protests for removal of the statue since that time.
“If I have neighbors who feel unsafe living in their own hometown and don’t feel like justice can be served at the county courthouse with a symbol of racism on the front porch, then I have to stand beside them on that,” Thiem said. “I sit in a house of privilege, I haven’t been hurt in any way by racism, but if my neighbors are then I want to absorb some of that burden. If there’s something I can do to make a difference, I just feel like it’s what Jesus asks us to do at the end of the day.”
Keylie Ehleri said the statue is important in the country’s history.
“The statue has been here forever and nobody would be around here if the whole movement didn’t happen,” she said. “I respect both side, but all lives matter. I understand the black ones matter right now because of the [expletive deleted] that’s happening to them, but it shouldn’t be this whole big thing.”
Crawford — who has led the movement on having the statue relocated along with county resident James Gray — said the whole issue has created a lack of trust in their local government.
“You make all these arrangements and think [the statue] is going to be moved and show up in court, and then you’re stabbed in the back. So you have a lack of trust in your government in a place that you love,” he said. “I would say that as much as I’m out here protesting the statue, I’m also protesting the city and county government. We have found a place for the statue, a place of respect and honor, it won’t move but two blocks away from here, there’s 24-hour surveillance and it will be among many Confederate soldiers.
“We need somebody to man up and stop pushing this around the bush and not wanting to be the person that takes the blame in the end. Be the person that steps up and makes the change so that we can all go home because I’m tired.”
