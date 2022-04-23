Public invited to art reception, annual 'It's All About the Music' concert

The community is invited to join Weatherford College fine arts students for an evening of art and music on Friday, April 22, in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Student artists in drawing, painting and design classes will showcase their work in Texas Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at their semi-annual art reception. Artwork will include charcoal, colored pencil and graphite drawings, oil and acrylic paintings, and three-dimensional works containing a variety of materials.
Some of the pieces will be for sale at the discretion of the artist.
“Showing artwork is an integral part of being an artist,” said visual art instructor Rebecca James. “Students learn the curation process, prepare their work for presentation, and write formally and conceptually about their artwork. An art exhibition also allows students to practice speaking about their work to friends, family and the greater Weatherford College community.”
Following the art reception, the annual “It’s All About the Music” concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Alkek theater.
This year’s feature guest artist is saxophonist Mack Goldsbury who will be joined by Brad Leali also on saxophone, Clyde George on the organ, Fredrick Sanders on piano, Lou Harlas on bass, Steve Story on guitar, Duane Durrett on drums and vocalist Tatiana Mayfield.
Goldsbury has traveled the world performing at jazz festivals and has successfully crossed the boundaries of jazz and pop. He has been involved in more than 170 CD productions and his recordings have been in the top ten from Boston to Texas to Berlin.
He will perform original music at this Friday’s concert along with compositions by others who have inspired his musical career.
“The annual concert vision is to perform music that has inspired me over my life, which includes several styles of music from jazz, American Songbook, R & B, and traditional country,” said Duane Durrett, dean of fine arts. “It is a celebration of great music, regardless of genre, and that’s why the title ‘It’s All About the Music.’”
Admission to both events is free.
