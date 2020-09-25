The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Parker County Soil and Water Conservation District and Parker County Commissioners Court are teaming up to co-sponsor a public scoping meeting from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 5.
The purpose of the meeting, which is open to the public, is to discuss the Clear Fork-Trinity River Dam No. 33 Rehabilitation Project in Parker County.
The meeting will be held at the at the Cherry Park Community Building, 313 David St. in Weatherford. Staff from these agencies, along with their consultants, will provide information on the dam rehabilitation program, planning activities to date and the various alternatives to be evaluated for rehabilitation of this flood-retarding structure. They will be available to answer questions and concerns about the project and seek public input.
Dam No. 33 provides flood protection to residents of Parker County and the adjacent downstream floodplain. It is located about one mile southwest of Annetta on Hale Branch, which enters Burgess Creek near Airport Road about a half mile downstream from Dam No. 33. Local sponsors, NRCS staff and their consultants are developing a plan for rehabilitating Dam No. 33 so that it meets current dam safety regulations and design standards. Alternatives to be considered include: no action, decommissioning (dam removal), structural rehabilitation and nonstructural measures. Federal funding has been received to assist the local sponsors in developing the plan.
NRCS provides reasonable accommodations to enable all persons with disabilities to participate in agency programs and activities. If you require special accommodations, contact Wanda Carter by Oct. 1. For further information on the meeting, call 817-594-4672 ext. 3, or email parkercounty@swcd.texas.gov.
The PCSWCD will also hold an open board meeting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1.
To participate, call in at 727-731-3843 and use access code 8283359. For information please contact the district at 817-594-4672, ext. 3.
Agenda items include:
• Complete oath of office Zone No. 4 and elect officers
• Approve minutes of last board meeting
• Present and pay bills/banking
• Clearfork Watershed report/planning
• NRCA activities report
• Texas state SWCD representative report
• District reports
