Parker County residents recently shared their thoughts on issues facing America including the COVID-19 outbreak, presidential candidates, federal spending and other topics.
East Parker County resident Julie Johnson Bryant has many opinions on issues affecting the country, but one issue she highlighted is that of the human condition when it comes to the COVID-19 coronavirus situation.
“I’ve never ever thought anything like doomsday prepping or survivalists or anything like that, never thought about it, but the speed at which the government took over a lot of things, shut down things, gave me pause,” Johnson Bryant said. “I began to think about having a sense of responsibility versus sensibility and where is the balance in that.”
Johnson Bryant said everyone needs to be responsible for taking care of themselves, but also needs to be compassionate to their neighbors.
“It gives you pause to think about what could happen and understanding what the truth could or could not be — you’re left with a lot of confusion. When I go to the grocery store to buy a bottle of bleach because I simply want to bleach my whites for my laundry and realize that there’s not much bleach left, you think, ‘Wow, did I miss something?’ And you see videos of women fighting over toilet paper and you think, ‘Huh?’ You realize then that it doesn’t take long for the human condition to become every man for himself. It’s scary when you think about it in the context of where we are today,” Johnson Bryant said. “We have to be responsible for taking care of ourselves, but we also need to be compassionate to our neighbor. We can’t forget who we are as people and we need to remember to be compassionate, we need to remember to serve others and not let hysteria govern who we are. It’s made me think, it’s made me take pause over the fact that do our doomsday preppers really have the right idea.”
Johnson Bryant said this also falls on a spiritual level as well.
“I do think we have to think about this on a spiritual level, too,” Johnson Bryant said. “I think we need to think about our relationship with God and pray.”
Weatherford resident W.D. Kimzey criticized President Donald Trump’s approach to the coronavirus, specifically when Trump asked if the illness could be cured with a flu shot during a coronavirus roundtable with his task force and the heads of several pharmaceutical companies. Kimzey also said that Trump downplayed the now pandemic illness and released information in his Oval Office address about banning travel from Europe to the U.S. that had to be clarified later.
Kimzey also addressed the president’s statements that seemed to blame the European Union for the illness spreading to the U.S.
“Right now we shouldn’t be trying to point the finger at Europe especially after [Trump] cut the budget for the [Centers of Disease Control and Prevention],” Kimzey said.
Ultimately, Kimzey said he wants to have a leader in the White House who can tell the truth and make life better for working-class people.
“I would like to have someone narrow the disparity between the haves and the have-nots,” Kimzey said.
Looking at the upcoming presidential election, Kimzey said he’s in Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s corner now that the number of candidates in the race has thinned out.
Between the former vice president and his fellow candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, the Democratic Party may see a divide. Kimzey said Biden voters may be more inclined to vote for Sanders if he is chosen as the nominee, but Sanders voters may not vote at all if Sanders is not the nominee.
“At this point, the Democratic Party may be so at war with itself on whether to support Bernie or not,” Kimzey said. “When it was Hillary [Clinton] and Bernie, he hung in there at the last minute when it was nearly mathematically impossible for him to have won, and he kept on throwing trash against Hillary so at one time she was fighting both Trump and Bernie. So, I don’t know if the same thing will happen this time or not with the Democratic Party.”
Kimzey described Biden as the “middle of the road” choice that is likely to lead similarly to former President Barack Obama, though he had difficulty naming issues on Biden’s platform.
“He kind of takes a more studied approach to things no matter what it is,” Kimzey said.
Kimzey said Sanders’ ideas may be too radical at this time.
“A lot of the stuff that Bernie wants to happen, I think it would be OK, but we need to kind of work our way to get there rather than walk in and start making all the executive orders and try to go too far too fast,” Kimzey said.
Kimzey defined electability in candidates as having charisma, personality and policies that are not too outlandish and would help people. He said Biden’s speaking style is even-toned and calm whereas he described Sanders’ speaking as more of a scream with “distracting” hand gestures.
At one point, Kimzey was rooting for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and said he is still unsure why she didn’t garner more support.
“I don’t know if it was because she [is] a woman, I don’t know why she didn’t get any more traction,” Kimzey said. “To me, she was probably one of the smartest ones there. I just think she’d be good at anything she set her mind to.”
Kimzey deemed former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg the smartest candidate, but he said Buttigieg’s identity as a gay man would have hurt him politically in the long run, though Kimzey specified that he isn’t bothered by that.
“I think he could probably handle anything that pops up unexpectedly probably better than anybody,” Kimzey said. “I think he’s got a lot of common sense and could kind of play it by ear better than anybody there, not to mention better than Trump.”
Dave Dorris, of Weatherford, highlighted several issues that affect him personally including federal spending, China trade war, healthcare, immigration and gun control.
Dorris said the government needs to reduce federal spending and quit operating in the red.
“The national debt is out of completely out of control and we keep voting to raise the debt ceiling over and over. I just can’t keep getting more and more credit cards because I just want to spend more money and I think I need more things. I have to reduce my expenditures and the government is no different,” Dorris said. “You can’t operate in the red and we’ve been operating in the red for years and years. It’s time to pass a balanced budget and get our federal spending under control.”
Dorris, who works in the steel industry, said the tariffs put on China steel has helped his line of work.
“I work in the structural steel industry and there was a huge panic when President Trump enacted the trade regulations with China, particularly on steel and aluminum, but I actually saw steel prices go down. They had been trending up the last 10 years or so,” Dorris said. “The tariffs they put on China steel caused U.S. steel manufacturers to ramp up production. They opened steel mills back up, put second shifts back on, and introduced more product into the market and it actually made steel prices go down, which was fantastic for our industry. That puts more Americans back to work and it levels the playing field in the global market.”
Another big issue that affects Dorris and his family is healthcare, which he said is a complex problem.
“My opinion is that we need to repeal Obamacare. It has personally affected me through skyrocketing health insurance costs — I have less coverage and more expensive coverage than I did before we passed the Affordable Care Act. It’s basically driven my co-pays and deductibles through the ceiling,” Dorris said. “We need to get government out of healthcare, in my opinion. We need to reduce regulations on those insurance companies and open it up for competition — competition helps everything, it’s proven. They will be forced to compete or die and that will make better, cheaper plans on the market. It’s a very complex problem, but what we’re doing now doesn’t work.”
Dorris said he firmly believes in securing borders and enforcing immigration laws.
“Undocumented immigrants put an undue burden on our social services. I’m having to pay for my own healthcare, I can’t afford to pay some someone else’s too,” Dorris said. “With open borders you have the criminal element that comes in as well — the drug smuggling, sex trafficking, gangs, terrorism. We’re a country of laws and we need to enforce the laws that we have.”
On gun control, Dorris said the U.S. doesn’t have a gun problem, it’s a social problem.
“I want to preserve my second amendment right and my ability to defend my family and myself,” Dorris said. “A particular weapon is not the issue, the gun doesn’t kill anyone, the person kills someone and that’s a social issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.