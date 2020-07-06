Though 2020 is only about halfway through, there has already been a number of issues and topics running through the nation.
One of the most recent, kicked off by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, has worked its way down to county and city levels in the form of racial equality.
Marches, protests and sometimes riots have occurred in different states and cities, as citizens expressed their views on the topic of racism and questioned the power of police.
Weatherford resident W.D. Kimzey, who is white, said although racism hasn’t affected him personally, he has heard stories of how it has affected friends too many times to not think it is a problem.
“I did watch what happened to Mr. Floyd from different cameras and different angles and that it was just plain wrong on many levels. If anyone can watch that and not be sick to their stomach there must be something wrong with them,” he said. “In the Bible it says in Matthew, ‘as you did it to the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me.’ So there are just too many of my brothers and sisters saying there is a problem for it to not be a problem. Something has to change.
“That being said, a situation going bad is not always the fault of law enforcement.”
After leveling off for a bit, the COVID-19 pandemic has reared its head again as numbers have soared with the reopening of many states and cities. As a result, some have questioned the leadership of those in office.
Dave Dorris, a Weatherford resident who works in the structural steel industry, said the left’s opposition to not only re-opening the country, but opposition to anything President Donald Trump says or does is beyond tiresome.
“It is played out and reasonable people see through it. By continually preaching the same old message of ‘Orange Man Bad,’ liberals not only polarize Trump’s conservative base, they also insult the intelligence and lose votes of left-leaning moderates,” Dorris said. “The Trump administration has proposed and implemented a safe and logical three-phased approach to re-opening the economy that is based on scientific data and the advice of public health experts.
“Of course, the left and the liberal media disagree with this approach and continue to prophesize that re-opening the economy will trigger an impeding apocalyptic corona-geddon where hundreds of thousands of Americans will perish.”
Julie Johnson Bryant, an East Parker County resident, said when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, “there’s no playbook for something like this, just like there wasn’t for 9/11, although I think this will be far more disastrous.
“Congress’s willingness to print more money to give away will likely come back to haunt the U.S. economy,” she said. “It’s difficult to know who to believe at this point … but for the most part, I don’t believe any person in politics. There doesn’t seem to be a sense that the good of the country is at stake when all the politicians seem to want to do is save their potential for re-election, as usual.
“The science of this virus seems to change daily. It will be interesting to see who the real beneficiaries of this virus will be — our health or the pharmaceutical companies. We will probably not really know for years.”
Dorris said he is 100% confident that Trump will continue to lead this nation out of the current manufactured crisis and into more unprecedented growth and success.
“In his 47 years of service to this country, [Joe Biden’s] greatest achievement has been his ability to be re-elected, year after year, after year, after year. Joe is a political retread who offers nothing new. A career politician who made his fortune from lying to his constituents and riding on the coattails of others,” Dorris said. “In 2016, America desperately wanted a change in the leadership of this country. Eight years of the Obama administration and the left’s liberal agenda took its toll on our economy and weakened our nation. Under the leadership of Donald Trump and his administration, the U.S. economy has boomed to record heights, the median household income level has risen to the highest level ever recorded, and our country is safer and stronger than ever. In less than four years, President Trump has led us out of economic peril and into prosperity, from a posture of weakness into a position of strength. I am 100% confident that Donald Trump will continue to lead this nation out of the current manufactured crisis and into more unprecedented growth and success.”
But Weatherford resident W.D. Chimney compared Trump’s handling of the pandemic to that of “a drunk, bumbling idiot.”
“First Trump said it was a Democratic hoax. Then he said there might be 15 cases and it would magically go to zero. Then he said it was like the flu, we should go to work and it would be okay. Then he said it was under control,” Kimzey said. “Then he said it would go away with warm weather. Then he blamed President Obama for not having invented the cure before there was even a disease to cure. Then he blames China for keeping it a secret when he was told about it in early January. Then he says a cure is to shine a light up inside us. Then he says a cure is to inject disinfectant into our lungs. Then he says to take hydroxychloroquine, which has now been proven to be useless for COVID but does cause severe heart problems.
“The list goes on and on.”
As for how the virus has affected her, Johnson Bryant — who doesn’t label herself as Republican or Democrat, but as a Christian — said she hardly recognizes who we are as a nation anymore.
“This has been very stressful and it’s not hard to understand how the frustrations that have built up over these last few months has resulted in some shocking turn of events in this country,” Johnson Bryant said. “I hardly recognize who we are as a nation anymore and it’s frightening.”
With the presidential election looming, Kimzey said his choice in November remains unchanged.
“I always vote for the party that takes care of the working class and our veterans,” he said. “Trump sees our working people as cheap, disposable tools and our veterans as a prop for a photo-op. Joe Biden came from a working class family and his son was in the military in Iraq and Kosovo.”
