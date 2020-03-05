Pythian Home breaks ground on new Family Care Center

The Texas Pythian Home held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday in honor of its new Family Care Program Center, which will officially open sometime in the next year.
“We have been talking about this for so long and it is finally happening. We were so amazed by the amount of people who showed up — lots of Pythians, the fraternal organization who started the Pythian Home, city officials and members of the chamber and other organizations,” Texas Pythian Home Marketing Coordinator Kristin Watson said. “The Pythian Home is super excited about this program because it will follow our original mission of taking in women and children in need. We have seen the growing need to help women over the years and have been working on this program for seven years and it is finally happening. There are lots of organizations in town that are also excited for this program since we can partner up and help each other out.”
The Pythian Home has been serving families in need for 111 years and, with the new center, will expand its mission to aid not only children but single mothers as well.
“The Family Care Program will house eight single mothers and their children. Each family will have a private room with a closet and bathroom. There will be a common area kitchen, living room, dining room and play room,” Watson said. “The mothers will start the process by filling out an application. We will then review it and if/when we have an opening call them for an interview. This program will only be for single mothers and we will have strict rules. In order to stay in the program, the women will have to agree to the rules and follow them.”
While the center will allow the Pythian Home to increase the number of families that are provided assistance, it is not replacing what they currently do but will be an added avenue for single mothers, Assistant Administrator Holly Boyer said.
“The focus of child care and residential programs has shifted over the years. There are more and more situations where families staying together while getting back on their feet is preferred,” Boyer said. “Our community will definitely benefit by having a place for single mothers to work on improving themselves while living in a safe supportive environment with their children. We will still have our residential child care program available for families that do not qualify for the Family Care Program.
Watson said she is hopeful the center will be open in a year if enough funds are raised.
“We are still not 100 percent funded for this program, so we are still looking for donors,” Watson said. “The whole goal of the program will be to help these women be successful in the real world on their own, once they are no longer in the program.”
Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall attended the groundbreaking ceremony Monday and called the Pythian Home a great asset to the community.
“As the city continues to expand services, so does the Pythian Home,” Paschall said. “It excites me to see organizations grow and make Weatherford a strong community. We have a lot to offer and the Pythian Home is a great asset for a lot of people who need their services.”
For more information about the Pythian Home and the services it offers, visit pythianhome.org.
