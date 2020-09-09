Quanah Parker Day to be celebrated virtually Saturday

The second annual Quanah Parker Day in Texas is slated for Saturday, Sept. 12, and in light of the pandemic, will be a virtual celebration streaming online at QuanahParkerDay.com all day long.
The annual day honors the life of iconic Comanche leader Quanah Parker.
Ardith Parker Leming, great-granddaughter of Quanah, and Scott Nicholson, Chairman of the Parker Family Reunion in Texas, jointly announced the virtual celebration.
"We will begin the virtual celebration at Cynthia Ann Parker's original gravesite in Anderson County, where she died shortly after 1870 (the exact date is unknown)," Nicholson said.
Cynthia Ann Parker was kidnapped by a war band at a young age before being adopted by the Comanche and eventually marrying Comanche chieftain Peta Nocona, before giving birth to three children, including Quanah Parker.
"The celebration will continue from the current gravesite of Cynthia Ann and Quanah at Chief's Knoll on Fort Sill Military Reservation, Lawton, OK," Parker Leming said. "Members of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) will post the colors and descendants of Quanah and Cynthia Ann will speak."
Bob Saul, of My Comancheria Institute, will host the virtual celebration with an overarching historical narrative of Cynthia Ann and Quanah.
Last year, the official delegation of the Comanche Nation joined the inaugural celebration of Quanah Parker Day in Quitaque, Texas, and at nearby Caprock Canyons State Park. The Comanche Nation considers the area of Quitaque, the park landscape, and the Texas State Bison Herd a special part of their heritage and culture.
For more information and to view the celebration, visit QuanahParkerDay.com.
