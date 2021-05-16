Quilter's Guild of Parker County steps up for nurses

When the Weatherford Healthcare Center asked the Quilter’s Guild of Parker County to provide quilts in support of nurses, it might have been one of the easiest decisions they made.
“The past year has been challenging and stressful for nurses, yet they have persevered to provide care and comfort to those in need,” Quilter’s Guild of Parker County President Mary Williams said. “Our guild members stepped up and enthusiastically donated quilts for that cause. All the quilts were handmade by guild members.”
Lynn Main, Chairperson of the Guild’s Comfort Quilt Program, delivered 35 quilts to Rhoni Fields, CMA, Human Resources Staffing at Weatherford Healthcare on May 7. The quilts were added to gift bags of other items provided by the Center, and presented to the nurses on May 10 to show them how much they are appreciated.
National Nurses Week was May 6-12.
Guild members wished to thank all nurses for their selfless dedication to the care of others.
