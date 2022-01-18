Quilter’s Guild of Parker County
The Quilter’s Guild of Parker County will meet in-person and via Zoom on Jan. 20 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Hudson Oaks. The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., but come earlier to socialize. Visitors are welcome in-person and online.
If you wish to join online, email your name and telephone number to qgpc2000@gmail.com. To learn more about the Guild, visit quiltersguildofparkercounty.org or find the group on Facebook.
The program is an in-person speaker, Lisa Erlandson, of Gainesville, a certified quilt appraiser and quilt show judge. Her lecture examines the features a judge may look for in choosing a winning quilt as well as the qualities of a quilt that may increase or decrease the appraised value. She will also talk about the simple things you can do to improve your skills.
