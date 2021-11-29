Races for local elected offices are forming in Parker and Palo Pinto counties with two weeks left before the filing period ends.
Same-party candidates will face each other in the March 1 primaries, bidding to advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Filing continues through Dec. 13.
The Parker County Republican Party office so far has been the busiest, with Sheriff Russ Authier drawing a challenge from Hudson Oaks Mayor Mark Povero.
No Democrat had filed for Parker County sheriff by Monday morning, but Libertarian Russell Hess has joined the race, county chairwoman Teresa Ragle reported.
Four other contested GOP primary races also have formed in Parker County.
Those pit Michael Chandler, Eric Contreras and Mike Hale vying for the Precinct 4 commissioner job. The Precinct 2 commissioner seat also heads for the primary with Jacob Holt, Joe Harris and Johnny Cannon filing.
Michael Morris and Allison Bedore have both filed to run for justice of the peace in Precinct 4.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen is facing a challenge from Dr. Thomas Moorman.
Other offices had yet to draw more than a single candidate in Parker County.
Those are as follows: incumbent District Clerk Sharena Gilliland seeking a new term; Becky McCullough, running for treasurer; Kelvin Miles, Kelly Green and Dusty Vinson, respectively running for justice of the peace in precincts 1, 2 and 3.
Democratic County Chairwoman Kay Parr said Monday morning that no one had yet filed for her party’s primary.
The Republican field in Palo Pinto County is drawing candidates including a contest in the Precinct 4 commissioner’s race. Incumbent Jeff Fryer will face a challenge from local businessman Tim Bezio.
Incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Mike Reed is alone in seeking reelection, as is incumbent Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Jason Sheehy has drawn a challenge from Hollie Lively.
GOP incumbents County Clerk Janette Green and District Clerk Jonna Banks had drawn no opposition by Monday.
Newcomer Deanna Copeland has filed for county treasurer, while incumbent justices of the peace Todd Baker, Shawn Humphries, Charlie “Coppy” Hodgkins and Tisha Bien had yet to draw opposition in precincts 1, 3, 4 and 5.
No Democratic hopefuls had filed in Palo Pinto County by Monday morning.
In state offices, incumbent House District 60 Rep. Glenn Rogers has drawn opposition from Kit Marshall.
Two GOP incumbents representing this region were alone on the statewide ballot.
Those are Sen. Drew Springer in District 30 and Rep. Phil King, who is making a bid for the upper chamber in the the newly re-drawn Senate District 10 seat held by Democrat Beverly Powell of Fort Worth.
And incumbent U.S. Rep. Roger Williams remained unchallenged Monday in the newly re-drawn Texas District 25, which shifted north from Central Texas to take in all of Palo Pinto County and the southern part of Parker County.
As of Monday morning, no Republican had filed to represent the newly redrawn U.S. House District 12, which is northern Parker and western Tarrant counties.
The state Democratic Party did not respond to calls or an email seeking its candidate listings.
