During a challenging year navigating the pandemic, families can add a little light to their holidays with the Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular kicking off Wednesday in Weatherford.
The drive-thru Christmas light experience, Radiance at the Ranch, will be held at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse and will feature 160 feet of animated RGB light tunnels, hot chocolate, cookies, LED balloons and glows stick cotton candy.
The event is put on by Peerless Production Group, which has traditionally produced family-friendly events with including a snow tubing experience at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine since 2010.
“When COVID hit this year, we realized there would be a need to rethink our holiday offerings and how we operate them to ensure the safety and wellness of our guests,” Vice President of Creative and Business Development for PPG Warren Lyng said. “Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular is more than a mile long and will take about 20 to 30 minutes to drive through the entire experience. A special Radiance! radio station frequency will be provided for guests to enjoy iconic holiday tunes as they experience the wonder.”
Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular will be open in Weatherford, Decatur and Frisco this year, and when asked why Weatherford was chosen as a location, Lyng said it was a natural choice since PPG’s owner and founder Bryan Lank is a Millsap resident.
“It has been a challenging year, and we can all use a little Christmas magic to brighten our lives,” Lank said. “We want to bring Christmas to North Texas early this year with not just one, but three drive-through, COVID safe, family-friendly light show spectaculars.”
General admission tickets are $30 per vehicle and a VIP ticket is available for $50 per vehicle, which includes hot chocolate for each guest, special “Magic Light Glasses” for children and a dedicated lane to reduce the wait time.
“I think the concept is pretty simple, which makes it so unique,” Lyng said. “Light shows have been more popular for years, but I don’t feel we have ever needed them as much as we do this year.”
Lyng added that although this year is all about the lights, the future may hold more.
“The Weatherford show is known as ‘Radiance at the Ranch’ and hints at our larger plans in the future years to turn the location into a western-themed holiday destination for families, complete with a light show, ice skating, snow tubing and many other fun holiday-themed activities,” he said.
Radiance at the Ranch will be open from 5:30-10 p.m. some days during the week and 5:30-11 p.m. other days and the weekends through Jan. 3.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit radiancechristmas.com.
