WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners moved forward with executing an agreement for radio system upgrades, while assuring local administrators that a lack of communication and confusion regarding the new system would be addressed.
The court earlier this month proceeded with an agreement with Motorola Solutions to upgrade the county-wide system following a recommendation and analysis by Mission Critical Partners.
However, not all of the smaller cities were kept in the loop about the happenings, Springtown City Manager/Interim Police Chief David Miller said Monday.
"To be clear, we are not opposed to the radio system upgrade. I think it's well-needed," he told commissioners. "What is concerning is the lack of notification that some of the smaller cities received as to the steps of the process."
Miller said he received an email in April that a consultant had been hired and that a site visit was planned to help understand the city's needs. That never happened.
"It was radio silence until October," Miller said of a meeting during which they were told the county was moving forward with the new system.
He said he was also notified that if the current radio system goes down and the cost to repair exceeds $15,000, the county would not fund it, and that the city should be prepared to move over to the new system within 18 months, a cost of approximately $1.2 million for Springtown to upgrade all of its radios.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said those were surprises to him and to the court, and that commissioners would be more than happy to investigate those claims.
Compounding the issue, Miller said, was the fact that the city's police department has not been able to function at 100 percent due to radio outages as a result of a lightning strike to a tower near Old Agnes Road.
"We're still waiting on repairs and we've been without clear communication for months now," Miller said.
Precinct 2 Commissioner George Conley said he hadn't been informed by Miller or Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes about trouble with the Agnes tower, nor of the police department's radio issues.
Sean Scott, with Motorola Solutions, said they ordered replacement parts in August, and are looking at a February receivement date. He added the parts are manufactured as they are ordered, and that finding one for the current VHF system is more difficult because that system isn't as common anymore.
Miller said he had concerns about the new 700 MHz system replacing the current VHF, and leaving his city and other entities "hanging" if it goes down before the new system is up and running there.
Motorola representatives said the county could have both the VHF and 700 systems running simultaneously for as long as they wanted, though there would costs for 24-hour support and repairs.
"We never had discussion in this court about turning off the old service," Walden said.
"And it won't be turned off unless we approve it," Conley said.
The court unanimously voted to give County Judge Pat Deen the OK to execute with Motorola, with commissioners and Miller promising to close the communication gap moving forward.
The total cost, spread out over five years, would be a little under $10 million. The majority of that cost will be paid through American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which $8.5 million had already been allocated by commissioners for the project.
