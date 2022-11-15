Cities, counties school districts and other entities in Parker and three other counties can apply for up to 100 percent grant funding to harvest rainwater off their structures, the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District has announced.
Deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2023.
“UTGCD encourages organizations within the district area to consider the addition of rainwater harvesting systems to structures and organizational buildings,” an announcement from the district said. “Maintained systems significantly reduce groundwater usage, utility costs, erosion and the weathering of vegetative surfaces.”
Entities, including emergency services districts, in Hood, Wise and Montague counties also also are eligible for the grants.
Nonprofit organizations, volunteer fire departments and emergency services districts also are on the list of eligible entities.
Others eligible are private entities to which the public has access, special utility districts, municipal utility districts and other entities “that provide public service consistent with the purposes of or that otherwise benefit the district,” an announcement said.
The conservation district’s offer comes as drought continues in North Central Texas and across much of the Lone Star State.
The Texas Water Development Board’s Water Weekly email for Nov. 7 showed Parker County remaining in severe drought.
To apply for the conservation district funding, go to uppertrinitygcd.com and click first on, news, then on UTGCD Rainwater Harvesting Grant Hub.
“There is no cost to apply, and multiple systems may be granted with an application year,” the announcement says. “Up to 100 percent of funding is available to grantees, with multiple cost sharing options available as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.