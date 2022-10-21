Rallying for justice

WEATHERFORD — In less than six months, it will have been 40 years since the unsolved murders of Weatherford teenagers Shelly Colliflower and Vincent Tijerina.
Last Saturday, family members of Colliflower’s gathered with supporters for a justice rally outside the Parker County courthouse to bring more awareness to the case.
Carolyn Barnard was just 13 when her cousin died.
“Shelly was a year older, and our families spent every weekend together,” Barnard said. “She was only a year older so we were pretty close.”
The bodies of Colliflower, 14, and Tijerina, 16, were found March 26, 1983 in an area off Tin Top Road and Cleburne Avenue near an abandoned school. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the head.
Tijerina was Colliflower’s first boyfriend, and it was the first time she had been in a car with him, family members said.
“I didn’t know Vincent, but I remember the last time I saw [Shelly], she had his comb in her back pocket,” Barnard recalled. “It’s been a long time. Our family pretty much split after that.”
No arrest was ever made, and the case has been reopened twice, once in 2009 and again in November of 2021.
Weatherford Police Sgt. Johnny Qualls is one of a three-person team, along with a member of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and a retired detective-turned cold case consultant for WPD. That same consultant, Troy Luecke, got a good overview of the case, as he was tasked with its initial reopening in 2009 before being pulled away due to personnel shortages.
Qualls said the case really just hasn’t been looked at in the way they’re looking at it since then.
Shayla Colliflower, Shelly’s niece, was born years after her aunt died but grew up learning about her through her father, Shane.
“My dad loved her. He was a teenager when she was murdered so it was hard for him,” she said.
He never talked about the murders much but showed Shayla Colliflower a book of old clippings and newspaper articles about six months before he died last year.
“I know he would’ve been all over this,” she said, holding two signs she made for the rally in memory of Shelly and Vincent while sporting her father’s Army cap. “He described her as sweet and pure — wouldn’t hurt a soul.
“We want the people that are still alive and were involved to pay for it. Justice needs to be done.”
Qualls said he could not provide details on the case since it is ongoing, but was insistent that it still open and active.
“We’re still meeting regularly and going over things,” the sergeant said of the trio. “There’s been some rumors floating around that it’s not being investigated... I would encourage people to be mindful that there is a lot of misinformation that is being spread around.”
Lori Cates, who helped organize the rally, said the group isn’t trying to cause trouble.
“We’re trying to cause attention,” she said.
Barnard said they want to keep drawing attention to the case with the hope that someone will come forward.
Anyone who may have information on the case can contact the Weatherford Police Department at 817-598-4310 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.