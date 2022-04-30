RAM ELITE: MW alumni, seniors recognized

Mineral Wells graduate Dr. Stephanie Conn, class of 1990, has been back to the classroom a couple of times since her days as a Ram.
Now a police psychologist, Conn, who was announced this week as the 2022 MWHS Ram Elite Alumni, described that winding road to students that got her where she was today.
The presentation took place in the MWHS auditorium Wednesday, where the Mineral Wells choir performed before an induction ceremony for the Ram Elite, students from the senior class nominated by faculty and staff for their attitude to education, school activities, leadership, peer respect, citizenship, loyalty to school and community involvement.
Emily Myrick and Alleson Elder were selected from a pool of finalists that included Aidan Crawford, Jeramiah McGowan, Ryan Carter, Isaiah Santibanez, Hannah Seaton and Haley Pennington.
Conn spoke to the students via Zoom from her home in Portland, Oregon.
“There were roadblocks, detours and potholes — jobs I didn’t get, schools I didn’t get into and things I wanted but didn’t materialize,” she said. “Just keep making your way down the path toward what feeds your sense of purpose. Periodically, you’re going to need to stop and check the compass of purpose to make sure you’re heading to where you want to go.”
Conn spent 12 years working in public safety as a 9-1-1 operator and dispatcher. That career led her to follow in her father’s footsteps as a police officer. The tragic death of two of her coworkers led her to develop a stronger sense of purpose, she said, which was to help others who were helping others.
Conn went back to school, earning a doctorate in counseling psychology, and owns her own private practice in Oregon, where she treats first responders and their families.
“Make changes if you’re not heading on the right path,” she encouraged students Wednesday. “You can always make a U-turn.”
Conn ended by reciting words from George Eliot — It’s never too late to be who you might’ve been.
“It’s more than a quote. It’s a way of living,” she said.
Following Conn’s induction as the Ram Elite Alumni, both of her parents were presented with a plaque on stage in honor of the recognition.
