Registration is currently open for Weatherford College eight-week Fall 2020 courses that begin Monday, Oct. 19.
College administrators have added to the courses available during this late semester flex term to provide additional educational avenues for those who put off registering at the start of the semester due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Our flex term provides excellent opportunities for students to catch up and even get ahead in their educational plans," said Mike Endy, vice president of instruction. "And while we understand that some students might be concerned about taking classes in a compressed format, our data show that student performance in the flex terms typically equals or exceeds that of students in more traditional offerings."
Available courses include English, government, history and math as well as music, psychology, philosophy and several others. Courses are available in person and online.
Students who have already been accepted to WC can register for classes via Coyote Connect. New applicants will start by completing the Apply Texas application located at applytexas.org.
To set up an advising appointment, go to whos-next.com/wc/appointments/.
