Remembering the 60th anniversary of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739

COLUMBIA FALLS, MAINE — Sixty years ago on March 16, 1962, Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 was on a secret mission sanctioned by President Kennedy, to fly to Vietnam. This secret Vietnam reconnaissance mission went missing and no trace of the plane or its passengers have ever been found. Onboard were 93 United States Army soldiers and 11 civilian crewmembers.
“Four passengers from the missing flight were from Texas,” WAA Public Relations Specialist Sean Sullivan. “Please understand we are still looking to connect with many of their family members. In addition, missing families originating in other states may have also migrated to your area.”
On Wednesday, March 16 at 11 a.m., Wreaths Across America will be streaming a live event to remember and commemorate the 60th anniversary of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739. The event will be streamed live on the WAA’s Facebook page and on Wreaths Across America Radio, which can also be heard via the iHeart Radio app, or through download in the App Store or on Google.
Very little is known about what happened to FTLF 739 and its crew and passengers, and due to the circumstance surrounding this mission, the names of those lost have not yet been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. However, today many families and loved ones of these heroes still fight to have their loved ones recognized for their contributions to our freedom and our shared history.
Presently, the only monument that bears the names of these almost forgotten American heroes was erected by a private citizen, Wreaths Across America founder Morrill Worcester, on the tip land in Columbia Falls, Maine, where the 60th anniversary commemoration event is being held.
“When I first heard the story about this mission, I was shocked to learn that nothing has been done for these families,” said Worcester. “I said that day, that we would do something to make sure these people are honored and remembered, and to hopefully give some closure to these families.”
The inscription on the monument reads:
“Missing in action; Presumed dead. Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 went missing on March 16, 1962, with 93 U.S. Army soldiers on board. These men and their flight crew perished in what would become one of the biggest aviation mysteries out of the Vietnam War era.
THE NAMES OF THOSE WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES AND WHO REMAIN MISSING ARE INSCRIBED HERE SO THAT THEY WILL BE SAID ALOUD AND THEIR MEMORY WILL LIVE ON.”
Presently, this private memorial is the only recognition of the heroes of FTLF 739. However, Sen. Gary Peters (MI) introduced Senate Bill 2571 which is supported by Senators Blackburn (TN), Stabenow (MI), and Shaheen (NH). This bill which is presently sitting in the committee for Energy and Natural Resources, seeks to have these long-forgotten heroes added to the list of names on the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C.
“As an Army veteran who has had the privilege of serving alongside so many amazing patriots serving in our special operations and intelligence communities, I know we may never have the opportunity to share the full story of these men’s sacrifice,” said Joe Reagan, director of military and veteran outreach for Wreaths Across America. “This should not stop us from providing their families, and all Americans the opportunity to honor their service by saying their names in our nation’s Capital. Adding their names to the Vietnam wall alongside their 58,318 brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War is a fitting tribute to these men and a reminder to all of us that our freedom is oftentimes secured by men and women who serve in silence.”
FTLF 739 full crew and passenger list, with state of origin included:
• SFC James Armes, Virginia
• SP4 Robert Baggett, Burlington, North Carolina
• Sgt. Donald Aaron Barnes, Granite City, Illinois
• SP5 Richard Bayse, Prince George, Virginia
• SFC George Bliss, Ft. Jay, New York
• Pvt. Joseph Broome, Danville, Virginia
• Sgt. John H. Callahan, Hazelton, Pennsylvania
• Master Sgt. William F. Caseldine, Dover, Tennessee
• Sgt. Lucius D. Croft, Augusta, Georgia
• SP5 Douglas Patrick Dickey, Alexandria, Louisiana
• Pvt. James Allen Edwards, Hanceville, Alabama
• Master Sgt. Howard Gallipeau Jr., Alerwood Manor, Washington
• Sgt. John L. Geiser, Granite, Maryland
• Sgt. Walter Glynn, Tacoma, Washington
• Pfc. Charles W. Griffith, Cincinnati, Ohio
• SP4 Douglas A. Haaf, Syracuse, New York
• Pvt. Donald W. Henderson, Mount Auburn, Illinois
• SFC Lindsay Kirby Hester, Fort Monroe, Virginia
• Sgt. Clinton M. Hoy, Sierra Vista, Arizona
• Master Sgt. William Reeves Jarvis, Glendale, Kentucky
• Sgt. James Woodrow Johnston, Clarksville, Tennessee
• Sgt. John J. Jones, Ogden, Utah
• Sgt. John Altman Karibo, Bellefontaine, Ohio
• SP4 Charles Edward Kissee, Stockton, California
• SP6 Adam Sablan Leddy, Guam
• SP4 Franklin D. McClure, Dallas, Georgia
• Sgt. Steven Medwid, Alexandria, Virginia
• Sgt. Tom B. Morrison, Plattsmouth, Nebraska
• Sgt. Nicholas Nichols Jr, Seaside, California
• Pvt. Jack C Packard, Lodi, Wisconsin
• Sgt. Frank E. Pelkey, Farmington, ME
• SFC James A. Powell, Fort Worth, Texas
• SFC Hubert Lloyd Rice, Waynesville, Missouri
• WO Edison L. Roberts, Tacoma, Washington
• SP6 Leslie J. Roderick, Houston, Missouri
• SFC Edmond Saenz, Lakeview Terrace, California
• Staff Sgt. Leslie M. Salada, Erie, Pennsylvania
• Pvt. Andrew Alexander Sheard III, Radner, Pennsylvania
• SP4 George M. Slocum, Westfield, New York
• Sgt. James C. Sorenson, Spanaway, Washington
• SP4 James Henry Taylor, Olive Branch, Mississippi
• Master Sgt. John A. Thomas, Ridgeway, Ohio
• Master Sgt. Jack E. Tranum, Augusta, Georgia
• SFC Wallace L. Walcott, Tacoma, Washington
• SP4 Leonard J. Wedge, Millinocket, Maine
• SFC Albert Francis Williams Jr, Tacoma, Washington
• Pvt. Homer Adams, Ukon, West Virginia
• Pvt. Billy Atkins, Black Mountain, North Carolina
• Sgt. Robert Bako, Elbridge, New York
• Pfc. Thomas W. Baxley, Thomasville, Georgia
• Master Sgt. Henry Francis “Hank” Biernacki, Colorado Springs, Colorado
• Pvt. James Dale Bowen, Indianapolis, Indiana
• SFC John Joseph Burns, San Luis Obispo, California
• Pvt. Larry Dean Canon, Chino, California
• SP5 Edward Donald P. Cox, Amarillo, Texas
• Master Sgt. Harold Lamonde Curry, Mangum, Oklahoma
• Sgt. Ernest T. Dixon, Jesup, Georgia
• SP4 Lawrence A. Fox, Canestoga, New York
• Sgt. Clarence Ganance Jr., Rensselaer, New York
• Master Sgt. Robert R. Glassman, San Jose, California
• SP5 Roy Edward Greenleaf, Bloomfield, New York
• Pfc. Sidney Lee Grissom, Newburgh, Missouri
• SFC Melvin Lewis Hatt, Lansing, Michigan
• Pvt. Robert N. Henderson, San Francisco, California
• SP5 Timothy F. Hopkins, Spokane, Washington
• Pfc. Samuel L. Hunter, Claflin, Kansas
• Pvt. John Charles “Corky” Jennings, Newell, West Virginia
• Pvt. John H. H. Jones, Columbus, Georgia
• Sgt. John Kanisky, Haren, Holland
• SP5 Guy Wicks Kinnison, Kaneohe, Hawaii
• Sgt. Jack E. Lattie, Grovetown, Georgia
• Sgt. Warren M. Lehmkuhl, Columbus, Georgia
• Pvt. Stanley W. McEntee, Detroit, Michigan
• Sgt. Billy W. Mick, Sierra Vista, Arizona
• SFC Raymond E. Myers, Warren, Arizona
• SP4 Roger L. Oliver, Victory, Wisconsin
• SP4 Charles W. Pardonnet, Colorado Springs, Colorado
• Pvt. Lawrence R. Perkins, Chicago, Illinois
• SFC Walter A. Reinhardt, Hammond, Indiana
• Master Sgt. Delbert Leonard Riggins, Boise, Idaho
• SP5 Eddie Fred Robinson, Benton, Arkansas
• SP6 Eddie Fred Robinson, Benton, Arkansas
• SP4 Samuel Rogers Jr., Pine Bluff, Arkansas
• SP4 George E. Sager, Bergton, Virginia
• SP4 Donald Sargent, Ossipee, New Hampshire
• Sgt. Efisio Simola Jr, San Antonio, Texas
• SP5 Elmer L. “Buddy” Smith, Louisiana, Missouri
• SP4 Fred W Talbot, Salamanca, New York
• Master Sgt. Peter Thamy, Vallejo, California
• SP4 Clarence Earl Thompson, Big Spring, Texas
• Staff Sgt. James Edward Twitty, Brooklyn, New York
• SFC Ross C. Walker, Pickens, South Carolina
• SFC John Wendell, San Antonio, Texas
• SP5 James Wong, Lahaina, Hawaii
Flight crew:
• Grady Reese Burt Jr., Navigator, Baldwin Park, California
• Bobbie Jean Gazzaway, 2nd Officer, Fillmore, California
• William T. Kennedy, Navigator, Braintree, Mass
• Clayton E. McClellan, Flight Engineer, San Mateo, California
• Hildegarde Muller, Stewardess, California
• George Michael Nau, Flight Engineer, Pacoima, California
• Christel Diana Reiter, Stewardess, San Mateo, California
• Gregory P. Thomas, Captain, Red Bank, New Jersey
• Barbara Jean Wamsley, Senior Flight Attendant, Santa Barbara, California
• Patricia Wassum, Stewardess, California
• Robert J. Wish, 1st Officer, Hidden Hills, California
• Three South Vietnamese soldiers whose names are unknown.
