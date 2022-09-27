Community Health Fair
Free Community Health Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 301 S. Main St., Weatherford.
Free blood work provided by Medical City Weatherford, collected by Weatherford College phlebotomy students.
Flu vaccines provided by Parker County Hospital District Outreach Program. Free to ages 6 months to 18 years. $20 for those 19 and older without insurance.
COVID vaccines and tests will also be available. Medical specialists, chiropractors, hospice, home health, McGruff the Crime Dog and Weatherford firemen will also be there.
Admission is free but visitors are encouraged to donate a can or dry food item for local food banks.
For questions, call 817-597-7529 or email catfish_bartlett@netzero.com.
Book signing
Award winning and international selling author Angie Barton, will be at The Full Cup Bookstore and Coffee Shop
with her novel, Immortal Wounds, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Poe Prairie Cemetery Association
Poe Prairie Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Poe Prairie Cemetery.
Ice cream social, provided by The Malt Shop, will follow the meeting along with gospel singing.
Donations help with the maintenance of the cemetery. Find more information on their Facebook page.
Aledo ISD Ex- Students Association banquet
The Aledo ISD Ex-Students’ Association will hold its banquet Oct. 8 at the Aledo Learning Center Training Room.
Visitation at 4:30 p.m. with meal served at 6 p.m.
All ex-students of AISD are encouraged to attend. Cost is $20 which covers the meal, expenses and $5 for dues.
For more information, contact Lillian Haile at 817-441-8862.
