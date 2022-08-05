A petition with more than 490 signatures was submitted this week, requesting disincorporation of the city of Reno be added to a future ballot.
The petition, delivered to the Parker County Elections Office and the city of Reno, cites Chapter 62 of the Texas Local Government Code in requesting the mayor call for an election “to abolish the corporate existence of the city of Reno, Parker County, Texas,” according to the document.
Reno City Administrator Scott Passmore and Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller confirmed that their offices had received copies on Tuesday.
Reno resident Eric Hunter said he started researching the idea about a year ago after concerns arose over how city council members were handling issues, including the city’s sewer and water systems as well as the police department.
Hunter served on the council, including time as mayor, after his appointment in May 2012 through 2021.
When the council parted ways with its police chief, Tony Simmons, in October 2021, “it lit the fuse that had already been sitting there, ready to go,” Hunter said.
“You’ve got a small clique here — ‘if you think like we do, you’re OK,’” he said. “Some people get in there and try to clean things up, that group falls back and they regroup... Let’s just stop the cycle of this bad to good, good to bad city councils.”
An election to dissolve a city is unusual, but not unheard of; the process usually goes in the opposite direction. Longtime area residents may recall a similar situation in Briar, now a community, roughly six miles northeast of Reno.
Concerned that the city wasn’t big enough to support services for its residents, Concerned Citizens of Briar, who believed the city wasn’t big enough to support services for residents, spearheaded a successful effort in April 1983 to abolish the local government. The city was officially disincorporated by Tarrant County Commissioners.
Like Briar, Reno partially extends into Tarrant County, though the majority is located within Parker County. If the disincorporation is successful, Reno would be governed by Parker County and would lose its water and police departments. Electricity is provided by Tri-County Electric.
“From all of my research, the city would basically go up for auction. All of the equipment, city assets would be sold off at auction to pay off any debt,” Hunter said. “Really, the main thing we would lose is police, and I feel more than confident the Parker County Sheriff’s Department is going to be able to cover that area.”
According to the Texas government code, the proposition, once verified, would go on the May 2023 ballot.
